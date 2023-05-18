Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines ever since Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of ‘Roshan Sodhi’, accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi of s*xual harassment. And on to the series of new events, the actress Monika Bhadoriya who played ‘Bawri’ left the show in 2019 and opened up in a recent interview and recalled her time as ‘hell’ and that the makers held her money along with Gurucharan Singh and Raj Anadkat to torture them. Scroll below to read the scoop.

In the recent past, some prominent actors of TMKOC have left the show, including Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of ‘Taarak’, and post his exit, director Malav Rajda left it. Earlier today, Malav came in support of Jennifer, and now Monika is breaking the silence on her exit from the show and revealing shocking details about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Monika Bhadoriya revealed that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers didn’t pay her dues for three months after she left the show and said, “I have fought for my money for over a year. Unhone har artist ka paisa rok rakha hai – whether it was Raj (Anadkat), Gurucharan (Singh) Bhai – sirf torture karne ke liye. Unke paas paise ki kami nahi hai.”

Monika Bhadoriya revealed how her mother was undergoing treatment for cancer and the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers were unsupportive towards her and said, “I would spend the night at the hospital and they would call me early in the morning for a shoot. Even if I would say I am not in the right state of mind, they would force me to come. The worst part was that even after coming on shoot, I would wait, mera kuch kaam hi nahi hota tha.”

Soon after her mother passed away owing to her ill health and producer Asit Kumarr Modi called the actress and talking about the same, Monika said, “I was in a trauma but he only called me seven days after my mother’s death, asking me to report on the set. When I said I wasn’t in condition, his team said, ‘Hum aapko paisa de rahe hai, hum jab chahe aap ko khada hona padega chahe aap ki Mummy admit ho ya koi.’ I went to the set because I had no option and I would just cry everyday. Upar se unka torture and misbehave bhi karte the.They would call me on the set an hour before the call time. Itni gundagardi hai unke set pe. He (Asit) says, ‘I’m a God’.”

That’s when Monika decided that she didn’t want to work on the show, and she revealed that none of the current cast members would speak against Modi and said, “Jo show mein hai wo bolenge bhi nahi. He even made me sign the contract to not speak ill about them in the media. Jennifer (Mistry Bansiwal, actor) ji ne bhi baat nahi ki when others left the show. Jab unke saath jeezein hui toh wo boli. Sabko apni job bachana hai. Jitna torture unhone kiya hai kisi ne nahi kiya hai.”

Besides that, the TMKOC makers also tortured the late actor Ghanshyam Nayak and speaking about it, Monika Bhadoriya said, “They had promised me to hike my fee after six months, but they never did. Wo paise ki beimaani karti hai. Sach mein wo kutte ki jaisa treat karte hain. Unhone mere saath bohot ganda behave kiya hai. And their EP Sohil Ramani is the worst. Bohot badtameez hai wo. Unhone toh Natttu kaka ko bhi abuse kiya tha.”

What are your thoughts on Monika breaking her silence on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer after Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Former Director Opposes Claims By Asit Kumarr Modi On Jennifer Mistry Being Abusive, Responds “My Shooting Has Never Suffered…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News