After tickling out funnybones, Kapil Sharma made headlines for infamous reasons. Right from being in the news for his intoxication to hurling a shoe at Sunil Grover- the comedian has quite some past. While time and again, both have revealed their side of the story, there was a time when Kapil Sharma opened up about their mid-air fight in 2017. If media reports were anything to go by, then during the flight back to India, intoxicated Kapil lost his cool and abused Sunil Grover. The fight went to such an extent that Sharma even reportedly hurled a shoe at Grover.

Soon after landing in Mumbai, the dream team broke, and comedians like Ali Asgar, Chandan Prabhakar, and Sugandha Mishra quit the show after Grover made a controversial exit. Later, Sharma publicly apologized to Grover, seeking his forgiveness. But deeply hurt by his actions, he was in no mood to forgive the Zigwato star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Later during a ‘Firangi’ event, Kapil Sharma addressed the whole controversy and spoke his heart out, He said, “Main batana chahta hoon ki Australia pohchte hi phele din se hi mera mood bahut kharab tha. Hum film shoot karrahe the, film ke dauraan hamare ek artist the unki death hogayi. Mere saath raat ko scene karrahe hain agle din unki death hogayi. Main itna negative hogaya, nervous tha. Mera bachpan ka dost hai, usko maine daanta tha, usko maine gaaliyan di thi, kyuki hum bachpan se ladte aarahe hi. Kabhi news nahi aayi kyu ki mashoor dono nahi the. Usne bhi mujhe 5-6 di.”

Show shuru karne se 5 min phele ki ye baat hai, dedh ghanta mujhe perform karna tha uske baad unka 10 min ka act tha. Maine unko iss wajha se danta agar mujhe dedh ghanta perform karna hai mujhe cool rehne do, main hoon thoda impulsive.” Further revealing that Chandar Prabhakar left the hotel where all of them were staying and didn’t return for 5 days. He also added that he was ready to apologies to him.

Toward the end, Kapil Sharma revealed that an hour before their flight back to India he was fuming as he saw Chandan arriving at the airport. Not able to control his anger he again indulged in a fight with Chandan, which was then interrupted by Sunil Grover.

Well, this is how Sunil Grover landed in-between Kapil Sharma and Chandan’s fight that made headlines like never before!

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal Blasts At Mandar Chandwadkar For Backing Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Amid S*xual Harassment Row, “…Disappointed With Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News