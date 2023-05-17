Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to stay in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. A few days back, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, aka Mrs Roshan Kaur Sodhi, sent shockwaves by making s*xual harassment allegations against the show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others. Now, the actress is reacting to her co-star and close friend, Mandar Chandwadkar’s indirect support for Modi.

After Jennifer’s allegations against the show’s producer, Mandar reacted by saying, “I am wondering why did she do this. I have no clue about what happened between them, ” as per Pinkvilla. He also shot down the claim of the workplace being ‘male-chauvinistic’. It seems Jennifer is deeply hurt by Mandar’s words, and below is all she has to say.

While talking to ETimes, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal said, “I know the production team will not speak in my favour, they will obviously support the production house. But my best friend from the show, Mandar Chandwadkar, is disappointed with him. I’ve shared birthday posts for him every year on social media. He has been a close friend and I am surprised that he’s saying that. I don’t know why Jennifer is saying all this and Taarak set is not male chauvinist. Firstly, he himself is a male so he will never admit it. He knows every single thing that I am saying and he knows it is right. He knows point-to-point what all is happening in our life, especially mine.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal further shared, “When I sent a draft of the complaint to Sohil Ramani on his WhatsApp on April 4, Mandar was the first person to call me. He called me 6 times till the next morning and sent me messages. He told me I got to know from Sohil that you are planning to file a s*xual harassment case against them, why are you doing this? I asked him to stay out of it. I told him if you can’t stand for me or speak the truth, stay out of it. If you can’t stand with me then don’t lie. I am ready to fight and stand alone. I told him categorically that don’t stop me from what I am doing. He asked me to think about the show and I told him that my best wishes are with the show.”

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress further slammed Mandar by saying, “I had no interest or intention to take Mandar’s name. He spoke against me and that’s why I’m taking his name. Mandar has called me every five days to ask what’s happening. Then why were you calling in the past few months? You knew all the developments and you never denied them. I told him during the conversation that you are aware of what happened in Singapore with me. Aren’t you? He heard everything on the phone and in affirmation. Then why was he hearing the conversation? Why didn’t he say then Jennifer you are lying?”

Let’s see if Mandar Chandwadkar responds to Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s bashing.

