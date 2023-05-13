Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who plays the role of Roshan Sodhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently quit the show making a shocking revelation against producer Asit Kumarr Modi of s*xual harassment. Onto the series of following events, Jennifer has given yet another interview talking about how she was harassed not only by the producer Asit but also by Operations Head Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj. She also revealed how everyone on the set is tortured except for 2-4 actors; scroll below to read the scoop.

Jennifer is quite popular among fans, with over 479K followers on Instagram. A while ago, the TMKOC actress released a video on the photo-sharing site with a strong message that the truth will come out.

In a new conversation with Pinkvilla, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal revealed that not only Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi but also Operations Head Sohail Ramani and Executive Producer Jatin Bajaj mentally harassed her from time to time.

This one time, she wasn’t paid her an entire week as she was supposed to call Sohail Ramani, who wasn’t ready to process the payment and said, “I didn’t say anything but later, I realised that he was taking revenge for the passport incident where I had to take 3 hours leave to go to the passport office. Back then I’d warned him to talk to a woman respectfully. For this, he cut my half day and stopped my payment. His ego trip was on. There have been many similar incidents, one of them was, my younger brother died 8 months ago, he was the closest to me on earth. My maternal family isn’t financially sound. My mother is very old, my sister is mentally retarded, my cousin is a 39-year-old widow and her mother has been paralysed for the past 22 years.”

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal continued, saying, “My sister-in-law came to know eight days after my brother’s demise that she was pregnant. I just casually told these things to Asit ji, and he asked Sohail, ‘For how many days did she not come to work due to her brother’s demise?’ Sohail said ‘7 days’ and Asit asked him to make payment for these 7 days. I touched Asit ji’s feet because my entire bank account was exhausted from the medical expenses. I thanked him a lot but Sohail taunted me for paying those 7 days’ money. He said, ‘Uska bhai mara hai na, paise humne diye hain. Production incurred losses but gave money to her.’ I even have witnesses to that who were standing and watching this. They covered this by calling me only for 5 days in November. Such similar incidents have happened numerous times, one can’t even imagine. Except for the 2-4 main actors, this mental torture happens with everyone else on the set but no one will speak because they are working. Even I was under pressure for the past so many years. People are asking me, why did I raise my voice after 15 years. I gathered the courage now and that’s why I told now.”

The TMKOC actress concluded by saying, “This is not only against Asit Modi, it is against Sohail who has harassed me mentally to an extreme level, and even Jatin because he would also talk to me inappropriately. I have been called back to work from my vacation in Maldives and made me do 1 scene of drinking lassi, and for the next 20 days, I was sitting idle at home. These things have happened with a lot of people here but let’s see who speaks up.”

Before Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, director Malav Rajda quit the show recently and prior to that, Shailesh Lodha who played the role of Taarak Mehta also left the show midway.

