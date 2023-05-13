Dilip Joshi, who became a household name with his character of Jetha Lal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Before rising to fame with the sitcom, the actor has been a part of films, including the one with Salman Khan’s ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun’. The film, which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo and others, was a box office hit when it hit the screens in 1994.

Recently, the actor recalled the time when he was out of the work despite the box-office success of ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun.’ Later he got One 2 Ka 4 opposite, Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll down to read more details.

Dilip Joshi said during his latest interview with The Bombay Journey, “In 1992, my daughter Niyati was born. At the time I had Rs 25,000 in my bank account, out of which 13-14k went as hospital bills. I was doing only a play at the time, through which I used to earn Rs 400-450 from one show. At that time, I got Hum Aapke Hain Koun. I thought now my life is set. But that film came, it became a super hit and I didn’t get any work after that.”

In the same interview, Dilip Joshi further revealed, “On the first day of the shoot, producer Nazir Sahab came and told me, ‘Darna nahi aap, Shah Rukh Khan ke saath aapka scene hai (Don’t be scared, you have a scene with Shah Rukh Khan). I was like, ‘Why would I be scared, he is an artiste, I am an artiste, it’s all fine.’”

Speaking about working with Shah Rukh Khan, Dilip Joshi said, ““He looked at me and smiled. I was confused if he liked it or not. He told me to do the reading of the script again with him. Then, I didn’t improvise.”

