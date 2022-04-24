Madhuri Dixit is one actress who has been ruling the hearts of millions with her adaa, grace and dance moves for ages. Popularly known as the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, the Kalank actress started her career with Abodh in the year 1984 and by the ‘90s was one of the top actresses. But are you wondering how big an actress she was? Well, she earned more than her male co-stars.

Don’t believe us? As per reports and veteran actor Anupam Kher, Madhuri earned more than Salman Khan in their 1994 hit Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! In a past conversation, the actress had a sassy response when asked about it.

While in conversation with Anupam Kher on The Anupam Kher Show years ago, The Kashmir Files actor brought up the topic of Madhuri Dixit earning more than Salman Khan in Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Showing off her splendid smile before giggling, Madhuri Dixit simply replied saying, “Well, agar yeh baat chali hai toh chalne do.” Isn’t that an amazing response!

As per reports, Madhuri Dixit, who used to charge around Rs 50 lakh a film, was paid around Rs. 2.7 crore for Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! And it was considerably more than her lead co-actor Salman Khan.

In the past, while talking about gender equality when it comes to payments between actors and actresses, Anupam Kher once mentioned this on Twitter. He had tweeted, “The actress are paid less as compared to the actors. Firstly, Gender Equality should start from here. What do you think.” To it, he added, “I agree in certain cases it is true. But Madhuri was paid more than Salman in HAHK.”

Talking about Madhuri Dixit, the actress rose to fame by playing unforgettable and strong characters in films like Tezaab, Beta, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, Khalnayak, Ram Lakhan, Saajan and more. On the work front, she was last seen on the silver screen in the 2019 multi-starrer Kalank and on the small screen as a judge on Dance Deewane.

Check out Madhuri Dixit’s full conversation with Anupam Kher here:

