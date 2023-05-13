Youth-based reality show Roadies has entertained Indian fans since 2003. The original team included Raghu and Rajiv Ram, but the legacy was continued by Rannvijay Singha. Fans were heartbroken when Sonu Sood took over, and the fate of other members, including Neha Dhupia, Raftaar and others, also remained uncertain. Amidst it all, former gang leader Nikhil Chinapa is breaking the silence on alleged bullying allegations and his salary for the show. Scroll below for details.

As most know, Nikhil has been a part of the MTV reality show since 2017. His team even emerged victorious during Roadies: Revolution (2020) with contestant Hamid Barkzi emerging victorious by beating Michael Ajay in the finale. He has been away from the show ever since Sonu Sood took over.

Nikhil Chinapa hosted a QnA segment on his Instagram handle and fans bombarded him with questions related to Roadies. A user asked him, “Why did you guys bully people on Roadies? Was it all scripted or was it just you guys acting tough? There were some genuine people with whom you guys have behaved very badly! Was it all scripted?”

To this, Nikhil Chinapa responded, “It wasn’t scripted but the idea of the show was to put people under pressure (sometimes over nonsensical/irrational topics) to see if they’d be able to react. The main show was actually a lot tougher – and if you couldn’t hack the pressure in the auditions, you wouldn’t be able to hack it on the show.”

Another user questioned, “Hey Nikhil (bhai), how much did Roadies pay per episode to contestants and judges?”

“We get paid in cheese and sandwiches. i got 5 sandwiches last season,” responded Nikhil Chinappa.

Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand is the current talk of the town. Hosted by Sonu Sood, this season of MTV creation will witness Gautam Gulati, Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula as the gang leaders. It will begin airing on June 3, 2023, and fans are super excited.

