Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry sent shockwaves by claiming that she was allegedly s*xually assaulted by the show makers, Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. Mistry was seen in the role of Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi. About two days ago, there was news of her quitting the long-running show owing to the above-mentioned reasons. She has been since busy giving interviews, and in the wake of this situation, her co-star Mandar Chandwadkar aka Bhide Master, shared that he has no clue about it and didn’t know why Jennifer said that. The actress has now slammed her co-star in a recent interview.

For the unversed, Mistry alleged that the TMKOC set is male chauvinistic and that Modi made s*xual advances at her. She even filed a case against him, Ramani and Bajaj. She is seemingly furious at Mandar for his comments on the situation. Let’s find out what she said in this context.

Speaking to News18 the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry slammed the Bhide actor Mandar Chandwadkar as he reportedly showed his support for producer Asit Kumarr Modi. Mistry said, “He (Mandar) is a male too. What will he say when he himself is a male? He will do whatever Asit Kumarr Modi will tell him. Anything. The co-star who called me yesterday also abused Mandar for over 45 minutes. ‘Sa**a yeh kaise palat gaya’. I told him, ‘I do not care’. Let him do whatever he wants to do. I do not care.”

Jennifer Mistry shared that a few of her co-actors from the show reached out to her, although she didn’t reveal any of their names. Mistry shared, “A couple of them called a few days ago. When I told them that I have filed a complaint, they were stunned. ‘Arey kya hai’, ‘aisa mat karo’, ‘itne logo ka pet chalta hai’. I told them I am not doing anything. I am not interested in the show going off-air. 200 people work there. Whatever is happening is because of the producer’s action.”

Jennifer Mistry further revealed only one of her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-stars spoke to her and assured her that she did the right thing. She said, “Only one of my co-stars contacted me yesterday (May 11). I do not want to name him. He was shocked. I spoke to him for 1.5 hours. He kept on telling me that I have done the right thing.”

