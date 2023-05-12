Celebrity duo Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey are one of the most loved couple of showbiz! And while their fans love their adorable and mushy reels with each other, it is their banter which also draws a lot of attention from their fans! Recently, Sargun posted a fun reel, and while we cannot see Ravie in the video, we can hear his voice, and laughter!

So the reel starts with Sargun sitting in the sand, on a beach. ‘When he refuses to take (good) photos on vacay’ is the text written in the reel. Now, Sargun proceeds to tell us what she will do. She says, “I will put sand in your mouth. I will cut your beard off when you are sleeping. I will rip all your shirts apart into small pieces.” And we can hear Ravie says, “okay! Go for it!”

Well, the Qismat 2 actress seems to be serious about the moustache bit as she captioned the reel as, “I will cut his beard nonetheless” with a goofy smiley.

Ravie instantly commented on the reel. He wrote, “babu” along with a heart emoji. Well, here’s hoping they come up with more such reels to entertain us!

