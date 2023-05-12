Uorfi Javed is making right noise on social media and on the road of Mumbai. Known for her bizarre fashion choices, the actress has now become designers’ favourite. After turning muse of Bollywood’s renowned Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, she was recently seen wearing designer Amit Aggarwal’s collection. While she continues to make heads turn with her stunning yet over-the-top, she was recently seen giving away Ashneer Grover’s book to paps.

After rising to fame with Shark Tank India, Grover released a book titled ‘doglapan’. Taking to her Insta story, the actress shared the incident of how a bookseller ended up giving her the book. Later, a video emerged that saw her giving away the book.

Narrating the incident, Uorfi Javed said in an Insta story, “Raste mein ek book bechne wala mila. Usne bola ‘main aapka fan hoon’. Maine kaha ‘theek hai koi bhi apni pasand ki book de do.’ Signal bas khul hi raha tha maine usse paise diye aur usne mujhe jaldi se book pakda ke bhaag gaya.” She further irritatingly says, “Usne mujhe pakdai ‘Doglapan’ by Ashneer Grover.

Later, while greeting paps Uorfi Javed gave away the book to them and said, “Galti se mujhe ye book, book wale ne de di, ye le lo mujhe nahi chhaiye.” She later says “Ye doglapan apne paas rakho.” Check out the video below:

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, a few netizens made hilarious comments while others trolled the actress. One said, “Book padhne walo me se nahi hai urfi didi sirf kapde utarne walo me se hai.”

While another wrote, “book pdhni ni aati hogi isliye rkh k bhi kya kregi.” A third user wrote, “Ashneer would be “ oh bhai ye kon hai?”

A fourth one said, “To book ka dress bana leti naa.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this? Do let us know.

