BARC’s TRP report, which releases every week on Thursday, gives viewers a glimpse of how their favourite shows perform. As usual, Anupama tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. However, this week has witnessed quite a few changes in ranking your favourite TV shows.

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, and Sudhanshu Pandey’s hit daily soap put another feather to his cap by becoming the most-watched show for the first time in history. With the exception of four weeks, the show has consistently remained at the top of the ratings, which is a huge accomplishment in and of itself.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh has risen to second place from third place last week. The show will likely surpass the 3-TVR mark following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took the top three spots, while Naagin 6 failed to make the cut. Faltu is now ranked fourth on the TRP ranking. Many viewers have been drawn to Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey. With 1.9 ratings, the show was able to secure a slot in the top 5 charts.

Pandya Store moved to fifth place, followed by Imlie, who fell to sixth place. Yeh Hai Chahatein, starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, maintained its viewership with a TVR of 1.6. Bhagyalakshmi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah racked up enough points to take ninth and eighth place, respectively. Teri Meri Doriyaann, on the other hand, came in tenth place. It remains to be seen how the programme will fare now that Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma have joined the cast.

