Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah – one of the longest-running Indian television shows, made the headlines today for not-so-pleasant reasons. As per reports, actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, aka Roshan Singh Sodhi, has left the show, and the reason for it was producer Asit Kumarr Modi’s s*xual advances toward her.

While the actress has filed a complaint against Modi and the project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, the TMKOC team have now broken their silence. Read on to know what the show’s direction team, project heads, and showrunner have to say about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Responding to the s*xual harassment claims made by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, aka Roshan Singh Sodhi, against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s showrunner Asit Kumarr Modi, the direction team said, “She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day, she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Project Heads, Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj, also stated, “Jennifer Mistry regularly misbehaved on the show with the entire team. While moving out from the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at a very high speed, not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident Asit ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities.”

Breaking his silence on the matter, TMKOC’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi said, “We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations.”

All quotes of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been shared with us via their PR.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: From Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Collaborating After 25 Years To Phenomenal Cast – Here Are 5 Reasons To Watch ‘Air’ Asap

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News