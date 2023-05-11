Ashneer Grover, the co-founder and former MD of BharatPe, is in trouble once more. As per media reports, an FIR has been filed against the former Shark Tank India investor, his wife and other family members in regard to an alleged fintech fraud. Read on to know more about the FIR, including which IPC sections it has been filed under.

For those who don’t know, Grover has been in the news often – especially due to legal issues. The businessman was fired from BharatPe in March 2022 on charges of financial irregularities. The fintech filed a criminal charge and a civil suit against Grover and his family in December 2022, alleging fraud and seeking damages. Now here’s the latest development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per reports coming in (via Mint), Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed an FIR on Wednesday against Ashneer Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, and family members Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain. The police complaint was filed in regards to an alleged ₹81 crore fraud in December 2022 complained by BharatPe.

As per the report, the FIR has been registered against Ashneer Grover, Madhuri Jain Grover, Deepak Gupta, Suresh Jain, and Shwetank Jain under eight sections of serious cognizable criminal offences. These include 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant, or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 120B (criminal conspiracy), among others.

The FIR copy read, “The complaint was received at EOW and enquiry has been conducted into the allegations levelled against alleged persons. From the contents of the complaint and enquiry conducted so far, prima-facie offences punishable under Sections 406/408/409/420/467/468/471/120B IPC (Indian penal code) are made out.”

Talking about Ashneer Grove’s other legal issues, BharatPe has also filed an arbitration claim in Singapore to reclaim restricted shares and prohibit Grover from using the title’ founder.’ In January 2023, the former Shark Tank India investor was also sued by the fintech’s co-founder Shashvat Nakrani over ‘unpaid shares’.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: From Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Collaborating After 25 Years To Phenomenal Cast – Here Are 5 Reasons To Watch ‘Air’ Asap

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News