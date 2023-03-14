Ever since former ‘Shark Tank India’ judge Ashneer Grover exited the reality show, he’s been bashing it left, right and centre. The BharatPe co-founder has been on the spree of revealing some juicy secrets from the show, which has hooked his fans to his social media accounts and interviews. While the businessman never fails to grab attention and make headlines, he recently took to Twitter to request media for his latest photo.

The former Shark was recently in news when he met his former co-judges Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal. Soon after the photo went viral on social media, netizens said that they missed the trio together too much.

Just a while back, Ashneer Grover took to Twitter to share his latest photo which has now gone viral online. Well, the picture in question isn’t just any ordinary pic; it’s Ashneer’s after losing 15 kg. In the viral photo, the businessman is seen wearing a white Polo T-shirt by Gucci, which he paired with an olive green shirt. Alongside him is his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, who’s seen wearing a black and light orange shirt and a blue pair of denim.

In the caption box, Ashneer Grover requested media not use his old photos. He wrote, “Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request – please use this picture – nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most – visual appeal is imp !!”

Press : You may write anything you get paid to write about me. I won’t complain. I have one request – please use this picture – nothing is more offensive to me than seeing my older fatter self after losing 15 Kgs ! I don’t even read the stories like most – visual appeal is imp !! pic.twitter.com/Z8HiDzlFuF — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 13, 2023

Reacting to the same a user wrote, “Laal phool neela phool Ashneer sir beautiful,” while another said, “Smarter, Younger, Conquerer. Seedhi Baat, No Doglapan!”

“Let press ko click bait type photos chahiye,” said a third user.

“Reporters Ye doglapan mat karro bhai,” wrote fourth netizen.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ashneer Grover’s request for media? Do let us know.

