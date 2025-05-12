ABC has some of the most popular scripted and unscripted shows on its slate and fans have been waiting to find out which of them would return after being renewed. The network has now officially unveiled which of their shows would be back for more, be it reality shows or hit fictional series.

From shows like Shark Tank and American Idol to Bachelor in Paradise and Dancing with the Stars, the channel has plenty of much-loved series. Even on the scripted side, there’s Grey’s Anatomy and Abbott Elementary which have managed to make their place. Here’s which renewals have happened.

ABC 2025–26 Releases: Scripted & Unscripted Shows To Be Renewed

ABC has renewed (Via The Sun) five of its unscripted series for the 2025-2026 season including American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Shark Tank and America’s Funniest Home Videos. For those unversed, American Idol is a popular singing reality series which has been renewed.

The next one will be its 24th season, but its ninth edition on ABC. Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood are the judges of the current season while Ryan Seacrest is the host. As for Shark Tank, it’s renewed for its 17th season. It features Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary and Daniel Lubetzky.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has been renewed for its sixth season. Season five will be the final one featuring Pat Sajak as host, with Vanna White continuing as co-host. Pat Sajak previously stepped down from the original Wheel of Fortune, which is now hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Following season five, Ryan is expected to take over the celebrity edition of the game show as well.

Celebrity Jeopardy! has been renewed for its fourth season. It is hosted by Ken Jennings, a former Jeopardy! contestant. Mayim Bialik was the previous host of the popular game show but was later replaced.

America’s Funniest Home Videos has also been renewed for its 36th season and continues to be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro.

These renewals follow earlier announcements confirming the return of Bachelor in Paradise, Celebrity Family Feud, Dancing with the Stars, The Golden Bachelor, Match Game, and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. However, fans remain concerned about the future of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

There has been no news about the two shows and whether they will be renewed yet. Already, The Bachelorette won’t be airing this year and now its future remains in limbo. And lastly, the scripted or the fictional slate of ABC has renewed Abbott Elementary, High Potential and Grey’s Anatomy.

In addition, 911, The Rookie, Shifting Gears and Will Trent have also been renewed. The popular network has also ordered a spinoff of 911 titled 911: Nashville. Doctor Odyssey has yet to be renewed by ABC, worrying the fans of the medical drama series which premiered in September 2024.

