With major bombshells coming to light and secrets being revealed, Beyond The Gates is bringing the drama over the last couple of days. From moves and plotting to igniting romances and dwindling relationships, there’s a lot to look forward to on the soap opera that premiered in February 2025.

Be it family secrets, guilty confessions, plans in action and public fronts, the avid watchers are in for a treat. Here’s what the audience can expect from the upcoming week on Beyond The Gates when they tune in to CBS to see the newest addition to the soap opera roster which is set in Fairmont Crest.

Beyond The Gates: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, May 12, 2025

The Duprees reel from a cascade of betrayals. How will they even emerge stronger from this? On the other hand, Eva scrambles to hold on to what little she has left. What is going to be her next step of action? Kat’s growing suspicion sets the stage for a reckoning that threatens to fracture the family beyond repair. How will this change the dynamic of the world they created?

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Duprees reclaim their power with a defiant appearance at the country club. Will they be able to hold onto the mask or will things fall apart? Eva makes a final plea for her mother’s love. Will it work or fail down the line? Martin begins to unravel the truth behind a haunting memory that could destroy the family’s legacy. Will he reach the truth or will he be dissuaded?

Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Up next, the Duprees rally around old dreams and new truths. Eva walks into the lion’s den hoping for a second chance. Is she inviting trouble? Dani reignites a forbidden flame. And last but not least, Kat quietly prepares for war, refusing to let Eva claim a place in the family. Will she be successful?

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Eva searches for connection on her birthday. On the other hand, Kat turns the tables with a bold move that could finally bring Leslie down. What new drama is brewing? Meanwhile, Ashley and Derek tiptoe around a growing divide. Will they be able to hold onto their relationship and romance?

Friday, May 16, 2025

The final episode of the week features Dani and Pamela chasing a risky new dream. Are they hoping for too much? Meanwhile, Doug finds himself out of options. Who will he turn to? When Kat closes in on Leslie, will she make things work? Lastly, Nicole contemplates a life-changing move. Is this going to affect her relationships? Stay tuned to know more about the same.

