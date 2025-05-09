Prime Video’s Jonathan Nolan-backed post-apocalyptic drama series ‘Fallout’ premiered in April 2024 and became an instant hit among streaming viewers. The show was soon renewed for Season 2, and it has now received an important update. The show’s lead actress, Ella Purnell, recently revealed that Fallout Season 2 has wrapped filming.

Fallout Season 2 Release Details

Although there hasn’t been an official confirmation about Fallout Season 2’s release date on Amazon Prime Video, it is expected to start streaming sometime in the early months of 2026. So, fans may have to wait for around a year to watch Season 2.

Fallout Season 1 Plot

As you know, Fallout Season 1 was based on the role-playing video game of the same name. The show’s plot takes place in a future where the world is devastated by a nuclear event. Many humans have taken refuge in underground fallout shelters called the Vaults. But when some bandits intrude on a Vault, its innocent resident Lucy is forced to leave her home and travel across a barren wasteland, rampant with various dangers.

Fallout Season 2 Expected Plot & Cast

In the Fallout S1 finale, Lucy finds out the real truth about her father Hank’s true character and his involvement in the nuclear bombing at Shady Sands and about the war. Hank later escapes to New Vegas using Maximum’s armour. Maximus is acclaimed as a Knight by the brotherhood. The Ghoul offers Lucy to accompany him to find the leaders of Vault-Tec, which she accepts.

Now, we can expect the plot of Season 2 to continue after the events shown in the final episode. So, Lucy and Ghoul will join forces to learn about the Vault-Tec leaders and their whereabouts. This should take them to where Hank escaped – New Vegas, a prominent location shown in the video game. Considering her exposure and adventures in Season 1, Lucy’s character is also expected to witness a drastic change. She will probably become more fierce and even ruthless. Season 1 also featured a glimpse of the dreaded creature called the Deathclaw, which will most likely appear in Fallout Season 2. And that should be something to look forward to.

In Fallout Season 2, Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten will reprise their lead roles as Lucy, The Ghoul, and Maximus. It will also feature Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Sarita Choudhury, Frances Turner, and Leslie Uggams, among others. Macaulay Culkin (of Home Alone fame) is also rumoured to star in an undisclosed role.

Fallout Critics’ Feedback

Fallout Season 1 received immense praise from critics and audiences after it was released on Amazon Prime Video last year. The show has a brilliant 94% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and an IMDb user rating of 8.3/10.

Fallout Season 1 Trailer

