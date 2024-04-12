Fallout: Did You Know Jonathan Nolan Traversed Multiple Untouched Locations To Build The Post-Apocalyptic World?

Fallout, Prime Video’s post-apocalyptic drama series, has received tremendous praise from reviewers and consumers alike, especially for its unique cinematic rendition of the famous namesake video game series. Jonathan Nolan‘s big foray into this live adaptation has left people bewildered. It is quite a spectacle with top-notch graphics and artistry. But did you know that Jonathan Nolan and Fallout’s team traveled worldwide to find rare spots to create Fallout’s post-apocalyptic world? Here’s what we know!

Since its release, the series has been trending worldwide and is the latest video game adaptation to take over the content world. The show’s official synopsis says, “Based on one of the greatest video games of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them above.”

With the creators’ ambition of properly recreating the huge vistas of the gaming universe, The team traveled across continents to bring Wasteland to life in this adrenaline-fueled series. The filmmakers shot in numerous never-before-seen locations, including frigid vault sets on New York sound stages, Skeleton Coast beaches, and Namibia’s stunning coastline. However, as Fallout gained global acclaim, the creator Jonathan Nolan opened up about finding the perfect spots to film the show.

Significantly, talking about creating the world, the show’s creator Jonathan Nolan added, “On the second day, we were shooting at this abandoned diamond refinery right on the coast, and someone wandered over and told us, no one’s ever shot there before. That was a unique experience for us. I’ve never shot somewhere so remote, where the only things there are hyenas. It’s a lovely and strange place.”

“Jonah wanted to photograph the incredible abandoned shipwreck that had never been filmed.”, Ella Purnell recalled. “No one had touched it for hundreds of years.” She said, “Eight of us took two helicopters and flew for five hours to film the shipwreck, which was spectacular. I believe I will remember that for the rest of my life; it was one of the most beautiful sights I have ever seen.”

Fallout star, Aaron Moten said, “I’ve never been to a place where the desert meets the ocean and seen a bombed diamond mine that is now a hyena’s den.”

The prime drama stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, and Kyle MacLachlan. Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, and Moises Arias also play pivotal roles. Jonathan Nolan directed the first three episodes of the eight-episode first season. Through Kilter Films, he co-produced the series with his wife, Lisa Joy.

The series was released on April 11, 2024. All Eight Episodes are now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates!

Must Read: Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer Review: Penelope & Colin’s Friends To Lovers Chemistry Sizzles; New Suitors, Breakups Tease Betrayal & Passion As Whistledown Returns

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News