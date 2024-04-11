Jonathan Nolan has been busy promoting his new game-based sci-fi series, Fallout. The writer-director is well-known for his exciting collaboration with his brother and filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Among the several projects the Nolan brothers worked together as writers, one of them is The Dark Knight Rises. The superhero film stars Christian Bale and Tom Hardy.

After treating the audience with an amazing The Dark Knight movie in 2008, Christopher Nolan gave fans the third and final film ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ in 2012. The villain, our favourite Batman, had to fight in the threequel was Bane. However, Jonathan Nolan revealed that he wasn’t sure about introducing Tom Hardy’s Bane in the third movie and wanted Riddler as a villain instead.

In an interview with Variety, the Fallout director revealed that he even had discussions about the same with his brother, Christopher Nolan. Jonathan Nolan said, “We had these conversations. Bane came out of a conversation with David (Goyer) and Chris. I was unsure about that at the story stage, but I (didn’t want it to be) backseat driving. Chris understood that what we had done and what Heath (Ledger) had done with (Joker) — you didn’t want to go anywhere near it. I started to play with the idea of the Riddler and what could be done with that character.”

“But it did feel like close enough to the space of what we had done with Heath, and you really needed to (change direction). There’s another genre shift there. One of the things I was excited about for ’The Dark Knight Rises’ was that if you do a kind of urban crime genre for (The Dark Knight), the third one was a post-apocalyptic film. You sort of go: Batman always saves the day, and the city survives. Why can’t we destroy Gotham and see what happens afterwards,” added Jonathan.

Moviegoers and fans enjoyed watching Tom Hardy as Bane and his fight against Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne, aka Batman. Earlier, David Goyer revealed that the Warner Bros. executive wanted Leonardo DiCaprio to play The Riddler.

Speaking of Fallout, the series stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Clifton Moten, Kyle MacLachlan and Moises Arias. The series was released on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2024.

