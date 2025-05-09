The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Kayla declining EJ’s offer to buy the Salem University Hospital. Meanwhile, Abe consoled a very upset Chanel. On the other hand, Cat gave Chad a free pass and Marlena tried to help Johnny deal with his emotional turmoil ever since his father EJ’s truth.

And lastly, Xander and Sarah prepared for vacation. Plenty of drama and new scenes are on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 9, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 9, 2025

The final episode of the week features Xander and Sarah’s vacation plans being derailed. The two were excited about going on a getaway since they never got to enjoy a honeymoon trip after their wedding. But their happy plans were thwarted soon. After gorging on some pastry, things took a turn.

Sarah had a reaction after having the pastry and began coughing. Xander yelled for help but that’s where things ended. What does this mean for the two of them and their plans? Will Sarah be alright? Was this only an allergic reaction to the pastry, or is something bigger looming on the horizon?

Meanwhile, Chad and Cat comfort Felicity. What is she going through for her to need comfort and support? Will they be able to help her feel better? On the other hand, EJ vows to protect Johnny. The former is desperate to fix things with his son and will do what it takes to protect him from mess.

Since Johnny knows about EJ and Sami’s past now, it is understandable why he doesn’t want to forgive his father. But EJ wants his son to forgive him and is doing whatever he can to make it happen. Plus, he cannot seem to get the image of Johnny pointing a gun at him out of his mind somehow.

Is Johnny actually the one who shot EJ? Or is this simply a hallucination plaguing him due to all his guilt? Elsewhere, Alex lays on the charm with Stephanie. Is he going to pull out stops to impress him? Are they going on a date to spend some quality time after the forged letter debacle recently?

And lastly, Javi opens up to Leo. What does he have to share with him? And how will Leo react when Javi does confide in him? Stay tuned to know more details about the characters, storylines, and arcs of the soap opera.

