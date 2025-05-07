The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Tate trying to cheer Sophia up after she was told not to rest and not exert by going to the prom. On the other hand, Doug ignored Holly while Shawn questioned Jada. Lastly, Gabi lost her cool. There’s more drama on the way for fans of the soap opera.

Be it confrontations and deals or spying and discoveries, plenty of exciting new scenes are set to air soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 7, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock for the long-running daytime drama series revolving around the town of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 7, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees EJ revealing his intentions to Dr. Jeffrey Russell. The former has only recently gotten out of coma and is recovering from it but has already started plotting. EJ is striking a deal with Dr. Russell, but could this plotting be about? What partnership do these two have?

Does EJ want to get a stake at the hospital? What are his intentions behind this? Is the doctor shaking hands with him for the miracle drug he has been working on? Is this a game of profits and benefits? Will someone find out the truth before they strike? And on the other hand, Belle and Shawn bond.

What could the two exes be talking about? Are they catching up on their love lives? Will Belle tell him that she confessed her feelings for EJ while he was in the coma? Will Shawn tell her that he has started having feelings for Jada? The two have a lot of history, is this why they are bonding again?

Will Shawn tell Belle the truth about his father Bo’s state? Will she offer her help in keeping Bo alive? Meanwhile, Kayla finds a way to accomplish two goals. Shawn is not the only one desperate to get their hands on the drug and save Bo’s life. What new way has Kayla found to make things happen?

Is this about the drug or has she found another way? With Shawn, Steve and Kayla all adamant to save Bo, will they be successful? And lastly, Alex shares a discovery with Xander. The former found his girlfriend Stephanie’s novel manuscript and immediately knew it had the potential to be massive.

When Alex has a discovery to share with Xander, could this be about the novel or is this about something else? When Philip gives Stephanie a long overdue apology, will she forgive him? Or will she refuse to acknowledge it? What exactly will this mean for their respective character dynamics?

