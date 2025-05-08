The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw EJ revealing his intentions to Dr. Jeffrey Russell. On the other hand, Kayla found a way to accomplish two of her goals. Elsewhere, Belle and Shawn bonded over the issues in their lives while Alex shared quite a surprising new discovery with Xander.

There’s plenty of drama on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera as storylines unfold. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 8, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama that revolves around the residents of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 8, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Kayla declining EJ’s offer. The latter has his eyes set on buying Salem University Hospital and he told Kayla with full confidence, which didn’t last. Because she was unimpressed by his tactics and stood her ground. EJ tried to threaten her to back down but still failed.

Kayla turned his offer down and made it very clear she would do it again and again until he stops. This led to a massive hindrance in EJ’s plan and he had to call for a new strategy session with Dr. Russell. What new plot will the two cook up now to make sure that EJ gets whatever he wants?

On the other hand, Abe consoles an upset Chanel. Johnny backing out of the adoption at the last moment has upset her more than she can express. Her marriage is going through a tough phase as well since Johnny and her are living separately. Abe is there to offer her some much-needed comfort.

Will the stepfather be able to help Chanel with some wise advice? On the other hand, Cat gives Chad a free pass. What could this be about? When Marlena tries to help Johnny, will she be successful or will he shut out his grandmother? He is going through a massive emotional turmoil recently.

He isn’t happy about backing out of the adoption, but he doesn’t think he can be a good father anymore, now that he knows the truth about his own father, EJ. Will Marlena be able to help him? Lastly, Xander and Sarah are preparing for their vacation. But will they be able to make it a reality, or will it flop?

Especially with Xander telling Alex about his plans to buy the hospital. This will pit him and EJ against each other automatically. Who will come out on top eventually? Or will Kayla refuse to entertain either of them? Stay tuned.

