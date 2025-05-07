The eagerly anticipated Season 2 of Rian Johnson’s case-of-the-week murder mystery series, Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, is all set to start streaming on the Peacock OTT platform in the US from 8th May 2025. In India, Poker Face S2 is scheduled to be released on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform on 9th May 2025, according to the Jio Hotstar official website. And even before its premiere, the upcoming season has surpassed the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of its first season.

Poker Face Season 1 Vs Season 2 – Rotten Tomatoes Scores

The first season of Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s murder mystery series has an outstanding Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 98% (Via Rotten Tomatoes). On the other hand, Poker Face Season 2 has received an even better RT critics’ score of 100% (can’t get better than that!) (Via Rotten Tomatoes). On IMDb, the show’s overall user rating is 7.8/10. Despite the widespread critical acclaim, Poker Face is still such an underappreciated and under-watched show on OTT.

Poker Face Season 1 – Plot

Created by ‘Knives Out’ helmer Rian Johnson, Poker Face follows the story of Charlie Cale (brilliantly played by Natasha Lyonne of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ fame), a casino worker who has a unique ability to detect whenever people are lying. When Charlie escapes after the mysterious death of her friend, she unintentionally gets involved in several murder cases in random places while driving across the US and tries to solve them. So, every episode features different characters and different murder mysteries.

Poker Face Season 2 – Plot & Guest Stars

In Season 2, Poker Face will follow the same ‘one murder mystery at a time’ structure. The settings will be different, ranging from minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms, and even a grade school talent show, as per an official description. Season 2 will also feature a host of guest celebrity stars, including Katie Holmes, Kumail Nanjiani, Adrienne C. Moore, Giancarlo Esposito, Geraldine Viswanathan, Justin Theroux, and Gaby Hoffmann, among many others.

Poker Face Season 2 Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of Poker Face Season 2 here.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Squid Game 3 Teaser: 3 Brutal Twists To Expect From The Final Battle As Netflix Sneak-Peek Shows Lee Jung-Jae Return In A Coffin

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News