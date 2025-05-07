There are several media franchises in the world, including Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings, Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, and more. NCIS is one of them, and the military police procedural franchise has earned its success over the years with each new season and each new installment ordered by CBS.

The universe has expanded exponentially from the first NCIS installment to several spinoffs, sequels, and international editions. Fans are always excited to witness a new edition of the crime, investigative, and action-filled world of NCIS. Here are the spin-offs and installments the franchise currently has.

How Many Spinoffs Exist In The NCIS Franchise?

NCIS

NCIS was the first installment of the media franchise, launched in September 2003. The 22nd season was the latest, airing from October 2024 to May 2025. The show has already been renewed for season 23. There are currently seven official NCIS spinoffs in addition to the original series, according to Us Weekly. Let’s take a look at all NCIS spinoffs.

NCIS: Los Angeles

The first spinoff after NCIS’s success was NCIS: Los Angeles. It aired in September 2009 and officially wrapped up in May 2023, with the 14th season being the final. It featured several exciting crossover episodes.

NCIS: New Orleans

This was the next spinoff, which premiered in March 2014. The edition wrapped up after seven seasons and concluded in May 2021.

NCIS: Hawaii

The Hawaii spinoff was the first female-led spinoff of the franchise and first aired in September 2021. It starred Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tenant from Pearl Harbor. The third season was its final season, which premiered in February and concluded in May 2024, officially wrapping everything up.

NCIS: Sydney

This was the first international installment of the franchise and was initially supposed to air only in Australia. Later, CBS revealed the edition would premiere in November 2023 in the United States. The second season wrapped up in April this year, and the show was renewed for a third season.

NCIS: Origins

This is a prequel series and is set in 1991, prior to the events of the original series. The show premiered its first season in October 2024 and concluded it in April this year. CBS has already renewed Origins for a second season.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

The latest addition to the franchise is NCIS: Tony & Ziva, a spinoff centered on Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, played by Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo. The show focuses on the two characters raising their daughter Tali when Tony’s security company gets hacked. It has officially been confirmed to premiere on Paramount+ during the fall of this year.

