The NCIS franchise has quite a few spinoffs, and NCIS Sydney is one of them. The military action series has received the love of the audience, thus leading to its return with a second season. As the name suggests, the show is set in Sydney, Australia, and follows the genre of its franchise, meaning lots of action, investigations, crimes, team-building, and problem-solving.

The series’s second season promises a lot more chaos as tensions rise and crimes are investigated. Here’s what we know about the spinoff show’s upcoming season, including the date the first episode premieres, when and where to watch it on television and online, the count of episodes, the returning cast, and what to expect from the season in terms of plotlines.

NCIS Sydney Season 2: Premiere Date

Season 2 of NCIS Sydney will premiere on January 31, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Every new episode will be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after it airs on the network. While the first season had 8 episodes, the upcoming season will add two more to the roster and feature 10 episodes.

NCIS Sydney Season 2: Returning Cast & Characters

The second season of NCIS Sydney features the return of Olivia Swann as Captain Michelle Mackey and Todd Lasance as Sergeant Jim Dempsey. To add to the cast list, the rest of the team is also back, including Sean Sagar as Special Agent DeShawn Jackson and Tuuli Narkler as Constable Evie Cooper. Mavournee Hazel will return as forensic scientist Bluebird Gleeson, and William McInnes as pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

NCIS Sydney Season 2: What To Expect From Edition

The season’s trailer features the team rushing to capture a terrorist, solve a double homicide, and recapture a stolen missile. Apart from lovely views of the city and badass missions, there’s a touch of comedy and focus on the team’s dynamics. The show’s synopsis states, “With rising international tensions in the Indo-Pacific, a brilliant team of US NCIS agents and the Australian Federal Police are grafted into a task force.”

The aim is to keep naval crimes in check in the “most contested patch of ocean on the planet.” The description of the first episode of season 2 hints at the NCIS Sydney team cracking the case of a rogue assassin on the run while it’s Special Agent DeShawn Jackson’s first day as the boss. The first season premiered in November 2023 and wrapped up in December.

