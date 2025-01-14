Catherine Austin Fitts, a former official under George H.W. Bush, has raised eyebrows with her provocative theories linking the devastating California wildfires to Sean Diddy Combs and the allegations surrounding him.

Through her Financial Rebellion podcast, Fitts speculated that the fires might be a smokescreen to obscure crimes tied to the disgraced rapper, stirring a whirlwind of online debate.

We need answers. “In situations like the L.A. fires…I look at patterns. How many of the homeowners were on the P. Diddy list? It’s hard to conceive that the original fires weren’t triggered from the sky or from the suborbital platform…”

pic.twitter.com/3t1lKr15wN — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) January 10, 2025

Catherine Austin Fitts Questions Wildfire Connections To Diddy

Fitts’ comments, which focused on patterns and communities affected by the fires, posed an unsettling question: How many impacted homeowners might be connected to the so-called “Diddy List”? “In situations like (the L.A. fires), I look at patterns. I look at some of the communities involved … how many of the homeowners were on the P. Diddy list?” she said.

This rumored list, though unverified, has long fueled speculation about high-profile figures allegedly involved in misconduct at parties hosted by Sean Diddy Combs, with names like Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Ashton Kutcher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton, and others frequently mentioned in conspiracy circles.

Catherine Austin Fitts’ Speculation On Fire Origins

Fitts went further, suggesting the fires could have been triggered deliberately, alleging that she’s witnessed extreme measures used to hide scandals involving exploitation. Her claims come on the heels of resurfaced remarks from one of Combs’ accusers, Ally Carter, who last year cryptically hinted that fires or explosions could be tied to cover-ups of larger schemes, such as trafficking networks.

“Watch for those fires. Explosions make fires too. Explosions make accidental fires too, and then oops, we don’t know how that happened,” she said. “Then you look into it, and you see that it’s tied to something. That’s tied to something, that’s tied to trafficking, and then you realize, oh, it wasn’t just an explosion or a fire. It wasn’t an accident.”

The Pacific Palisades wildfire, which has scorched over 20,000 acres and remains largely uncontained, serves as the backdrop for this storm of speculation. As firefighters battle the inferno against harsh conditions, the internet is abuzz with theories linking the disaster to Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently incarcerated in New York, facing trafficking and racketeering charges he vehemently denies.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Why Are Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet Mostly Secretive About Their Relationship? Report Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News