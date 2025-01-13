The fate of the 67th Annual Grammy Awards hangs in the balance as Southern California battles the relentless fury of wildfires ravaging Los Angeles and surrounding areas.

Scheduled for February 2 at the Crypto.com Arena, the glittering ceremony, where Beyonce leads the pack with an impressive 11 nominations, might face delays or a dramatic transformation.

Look at the aftermath of LA wildfire.

🔥 📛

What do you want to tell them? pic.twitter.com/WnduM2NczW — Mr.S3see (@denis_moyo13) January 11, 2025

Grammy Awards: Talks of Delays and Alternate Plans

Talks of rescheduling or reimagining the Grammys as a fundraising event are gaining traction, according to insiders who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.

Harvey Mason Jr., head of the Recording Academy, is said to be exploring all options. Among them is a benefit concert in partnership with MusiCares, a nonprofit that extends critical aid to music professionals in need.

The flames, fueled by ferocious Santa Ana winds, erupted earlier this week and have left a path of destruction in their wake. Over 10,000 structures have been reduced to ash, and the death toll, now at 16, continues to climb.

NBC News reports that the devastation has thrown the entertainment industry into turmoil, with the Critics Choice Awards already pushed from January 12 to January 26.

This man escaped and is ok, a friend of my family — WelcomeTimeTraveler (@WTT__Podcast) January 8, 2025

MusiCares’ Role in Relief Efforts

MusiCares and the Recording Academy have already pledged $1 million to support those impacted by the fires and launched the LA Fire Relief Effort.

A potential benefit concert could amplify these efforts, offering solace and resources while uniting the music community during a time of crisis.

The Grammys Have Been Postponed Previously As Well

This is not the first time the Grammys have been forced to adapt. In 2021 and 2022, the ceremony faced pandemic-induced postponements.

Now, the wildfires present another unprecedented challenge, with a senior television executive hinting at a likely delay.

Meanwhile, the Critics Choice Awards, originally slated for Sunday in Santa Monica, near the Pacific Palisades wildfire, was postponed as the fires loomed closer.

Joey Berlin, CEO of the Critics Choice Association, emphasized the collective concern, expressing hopes for the affected communities and those battling the inferno.

“This unfolding tragedy has already had a profound impact on our community. All our thoughts and prayers are with those battling the devastating fires and with all who have been affected,” he told People Magazine.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Daniel Craig Stole A Frozen Duck To Survive Before Becoming James Bond: “Didn’t Have Anything To Eat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News