One of the biggest award nights in the world of music is finally happening, and yes, we are talking about the 2024 Grammys. A total of 94 categories are there, and numerous talents have their eyes on the prize. From Miley Cyrus bagging her first Grammy to Taylor Swift announcing her new album, we bring you the complete list of the winners.
This year, SZA had the maximum number of nods for her album SOS, followed by R&B singer Victoria Monet and indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius with seven nominations. Meanwhile, Miley, Taylor, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, and Brandy Clark have secured six nmnods.
Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit song Vampire, and Miley Cyrus entertained everyone with her song Flowers. Songwriter Justin Tranter, a 2024 Grammy nominee, provided as the master of ceremonies. Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony.
Check out the complete list of Grammy 2024 winners here:
Album of the Year
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights
- Boygenius – The Record
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
- Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
- SZA – SOS
Record of the Year
WINNER: Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
- Jon Batiste – Worship
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
- Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Song of the Year
WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
- Jon Batiste – Butterfly
- Lana Del Rey – A&W
- Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
WINNER: Victoria Monét
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- The War and Treaty
Best Music Video
WINNER: The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For
- Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out
- Troye Sivan – Rush
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Theron Thomas
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Justin Tranter
- Shane McAnally
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
- Daniel Nigro
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: Miley Cyrus – Flowers
- Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red
- Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma
Best Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights
- Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
- Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
- Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
- Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)
Best Pop Dance Recording
WINNER: Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam
- Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million
- Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle
- David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me
- Troye Sivan – Rush
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
WINNER: Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble
- Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F
- James Blake – Loading
- Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore
- Romy & Fred again.. – Strong
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
WINNER: Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
- James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
- The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
- Kx5 – Kx5
- Skrillex – Quest for Fire
Best Rap Performance
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies
- Black Thought – Love Letter
- Coi Leray – Players
- Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Best Melodic Rap Performance
WINNER: Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life
- Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World
- Doja Cat – Attention
- Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U
- SZA – Low
Best Rap Song
WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers
- Doja Cat – Attention
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World
- Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock
- Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex
Best Rap Album
WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael
- Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
- Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
- Nas – King’s Disease III
- Travis Scott – Utopia
Best R&B Performance
WINNER: Coco Jones – ICU
- Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love
- SZA – Kill Bill
- Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel
Best Traditional R&B Performance
WINNER: PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning
- Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple
- Kenyon Dixon – Lucky
- Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood
- SZA – Love Language
Best R&B Song
WINNER: SZA – Snooze
- Coco Jones – ICU
- Halle – Angel
- Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love
- Victoria Monét – On My Mama
Best Progressive R&B Album
WINNER: SZA – SOS
- 6lack – Since I Have a Lover
- Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid
- Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova
- Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure
Best R&B Album
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
- Babyface – Girls Night Out
- Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
- Emily King – Special Occasion
- Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
Best African Music Performance
WINNER: Tyla – Water
- Asake & Olamide – Amapiano
- Ayra Starr – Rush
- Burna Boy – City Boys
- Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable
Best Latin Pop Album
WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)
- AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
- Maluma – Don Juan
- Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
- Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
- Pedro Capó – La Neta
Best Música Urbana Album
WINNER: Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
- Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
- Tainy – Data
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
WINNERS (TIE): Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
WINNERS (TIE): Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas las Flores
- Cabra – Martínez
- Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
- Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
WINNER: Peso Pluma – Génesis
- Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
- Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
- Lila Downs – La Sánchez
- Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
Best Alternative Music Performance
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
- Alvvays – Belinda Says
- Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint
- Boygenius – Cool About It
- Lana Del Rey – A&W
Best Alternative Music Album
WINNER: Boygenius – The Record
- Arctic Monkeys – The Car
- Gorillaz – Cracker Island
- Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
- PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Reggae Album
WINNER: Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal
- Buju Banton – Born For Greatness
- Beenie Man – Simma
- Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
- Burning Spear – No Destroyer
Best Tropical Latin Album
WINNER: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
- Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti
- Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico
- Omara Portuondo – Vida
- Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony
- Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Best Global Music Performance
WINNER: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces
- Burna Boy – Alone
- Davido – Feel
- Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre
- Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets
- Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores
Best Global Music Album
WINNER: Shakti – This Moment
- Susana Baca- Epifanías
- Bokanté – History
- Burna Boy – I Told Them…
- Davido – Timeless
Best Country Solo Performance
WINNER: Chris Stapleton – White Horse
- Brandy Clark – Buried
- Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind
- Luke Combs – Fast Car
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
- Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note
- Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody
- Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
- Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me
- Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore
Best Country Song
WINNER: Chris Stapleton – White Horse
- Brandy Clark – Buried
- Morgan Wallen – Last Night
- Tyler Childers – In Your Love
- Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything
Best Country Album
WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
- Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Best Rock Performance
WINNER: Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
- Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes
- Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song
- Foo Fighters – Rescued
- Metallica – Lux Æterna
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Boygenius – Not Strong Enough
- Foo Fighters – Rescued
- Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
- Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness
- The Rolling Stones – Angry
Best Rock Album
WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why
- Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
- Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
- Metallica – 72 Seasons
- Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Best Metal Performance
WINNER: Metallica – 72 Seasons
- Disturbed – Bad Man
- Ghost – Phantom of the Opera
- Slipknot – Hive Mind
- Spiritbox – Jaded
Best Song Written for Visual Media
WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?
- Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
- Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World
- Rihanna – Lift Me Up
- Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
WINNER: Various Artists – Barbie The Album
- Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora
- Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By
- Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
- Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
- John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
WINNER: Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök
- Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” – Hogwarts Legacy
- Sarah Schachner – Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II
Best Comedy Album
WINNER: Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name?
- Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
- Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer
- Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
- Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
WINNER: Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls
- Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine
- Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty
- Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
- David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean
Best Children’s Music Album
WINNER: 123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs
- Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!
- Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars
- DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!
- Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky
Best Music Film
WINNER: Moonage Daydream
- How I’m Feeling Now
- Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour
- I Am Everything
- Dear Mama
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
WINNER: Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times
- Meryl Streep – Big Tree
- William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
- Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
- Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
WINNER: J. Ivy – The Light Inside
- Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do
- Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother
- Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album
- Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Best Alternative Jazz Album
WINNER: Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
- Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile
- Cory Henry – Live at the Piano
- Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
- Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
Best Jazz Performance
WINNER: Samara Joy – Tight
- Jon Batiste – Movement 18’ (Heroes)
- Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat
- Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me
Best Jazz Vocal Album
WINNER: Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins
- Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2
- Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard
- Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
WINNER: Billy Childs – The Winds of Change
- Kenny Barron – The Source
- Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix
- Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
- Pat Metheny – Dream Box
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
WINNER: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues
- ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo
- Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension
- Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians
- Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
- Eliane Elias – Quietude
- Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks
- Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana
- Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Laufey – Bewitched
- Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
- Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure
- Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World
- Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive
- Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
WINNER: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak
- House of Waters – On Becoming
- Bob James – Jazz Hands
- Julian Lage – The Layers
- Ben Wendel – All One
Best Musical Theater Album
WINNER: Some Like It Hot
- Kimberly Akimbo
- Parade
- Shucked
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: Allison Russell – Eve Was Black
- Jon Batiste – Butterfly
- Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All
- Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel
- Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man
Best Americana Performance
WINNER: Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
- Blind Boys of Alabama – Friendship
- Tyler Childers – Help Me Make It Through the Night
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – King of Oklahoma
- Allison Russell – The Returner
Best American Roots Song
WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Cast Iron Skillet
- The War and Treaty – Blank Page
- Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – California Sober
- Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity
- Allison Russell – The Returner
Best Americana Album
WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes
- Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
- Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
- Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One
- Allison Russell – The Returner
Best Bluegrass Album
WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold
- Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
- Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game
- Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
- Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
- Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
Best Traditional Blues Album
WINNER: Bobby Rush – All My Love for You
- Eric Bibb – Ridin’
Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp
Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
Best Contemporary Blues Album
WINNER: Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
- Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
- Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London
- Bettye LaVette – LaVette!
Best Folk Album
WINNER: Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]
- Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
- The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon
- Nickel Creek – Celebrants
- Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
- Paul Simon – Psalms
- Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Best Regional Roots Music Album
WINNERS (TIE): Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings
WINNERS (TIE): Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
- Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
- New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans
- New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold
- The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live at the Maple Leaf
Best Gospel Performance/Song
WINNER: Kirk Franklin – All Things
- Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good
- Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)
- Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)
- Melvin Crispell III – God Is
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
WINNER: Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power
- Blessing Offor – Believe
- Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
- Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do
- for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am
- Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems
Best Gospel Album
WINNER: Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando
- Erica Campbell – I Love You
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)
- Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way
- Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
WINNER: Lecrae – Church Clothes 4
- Blessing Offor – My Tribe
- Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel
- Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle
- Phil Wickham – I Believe
Best Roots Gospel Album
WINNER: Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South
- The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King
- Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
- Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross
- Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light
Best Recording Package
WINNER: Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork
- Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting
- Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21’
- Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic
- Iam8bit – Gravity Falls
- Yu Wei – Migration
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
WINNER: For The Birds: The Birdsong Project
- The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel
- Gieo
- Inside: Deluxe Box Set
- Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Best Album Notes
WINNER: Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker
- John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)
- Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)
- Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)
- Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman
Best Historical Album
WINNER: Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
- Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
- Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
- Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971
- Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
- Bokanté – History
- Boygenius – The Record
- Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
- Feist – Multitudes
Best Engineered Album, Classical
WINNER: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers
- Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango
- Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
- Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
- Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour
Producer of the Year, Classical
WINNER: Elaine Martone
- David Frost
- Morten Lindberg
- Dmitriy Lipay
- Brian Pidgeon
Best Remixed Recording
WINNER: Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
- Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
- Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
- Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
- Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call
Best Immersive Audio Album
WINNER: Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys
- Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok
- George Strait – Blue Clear Sky
- Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs
- Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
Best Instrumental Composition
WINNER: John Williams – Helena’s Theme
- Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Motion
- Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – Amerikkan Skin
- Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
- Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – Cutey And The Dragon
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
WINNER: The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – Folsom Prison Blues
- Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – I Remember Mingus
- Just 6 – Angels We Have Heard On High
- Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music
- Wednesday Addams – Paint It Black
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
WINNER: säje ft. Jacob Collier – In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
- Cécile McLorin Salvant – Fenestra
- Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – Com Que Voz (Live)
- Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – April in Paris
- Samara Joy – Lush Life
Best Orchestral Performance
WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic – Adès: Dante
- Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy
- Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces
- The Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
- San Francisco Symphony – Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Best Opera Recording
WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Champion
- Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries
- The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – Little: Black Lodge
Best Choral Performance
WINNER: Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir – Saariaho: Reconnaissance
- The Clarion Choir – Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
- The Crossing – Carols After a Plague
- Miró Quartet; Conspirare – The House Of Belonging
- San Francisco Symphony Chorus – Ligeti: Lux Aeterna
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: Roomful Of Teeth – Rough Magic
- Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – American Stories
- Catalyst Quartet – Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker
- Third Coast Percussion – Between Breaths
- Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
WINNER: Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) – The American Project
- Robert Black – Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light
- Andy Akiho – Akiho: Cylinders
- Seth Parker Woods – Difficult Grace
- Curtis Stewart – Of Love
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
WINNER: Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark
- Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist – Because
- Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist – Broken Branches
- Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist – 40@40
- Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist – Rising
Best Classical Compendium
WINNER: Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane
- Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango
- Christopher Rountree, conductor – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
- Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
- Chick Corea – Sardinia
- Andy Akiho – Sculptures
- Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
WINNER: Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – Montgomery: Rounds
- Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – Adès: Dante
- Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – Akiho: In That Space, At That Time
- William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – Brittelle: Psychedelics
Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
