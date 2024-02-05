One of the biggest award nights in the world of music is finally happening, and yes, we are talking about the 2024 Grammys. A total of 94 categories are there, and numerous talents have their eyes on the prize. From Miley Cyrus bagging her first Grammy to Taylor Swift announcing her new album, we bring you the complete list of the winners.

This year, SZA had the maximum number of nods for her album SOS, followed by R&B singer Victoria Monet and indie rocker Phoebe Bridgers of boygenius with seven nominations. Meanwhile, Miley, Taylor, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste, and Brandy Clark have secured six nmnods.

Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit song Vampire, and Miley Cyrus entertained everyone with her song Flowers. Songwriter Justin Tranter, a 2024 Grammy nominee, provided as the master of ceremonies. Trevor Noah hosted the ceremony.

Check out the complete list of Grammy 2024 winners here:

Album of the Year

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Record of the Year

WINNER: Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste – Worship

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Song of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

SZA – Kill Bill

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best New Artist

WINNER: Victoria Monét

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

The War and Treaty

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For

Kendrick Lamar – Count Me Out

Troye Sivan – Rush

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Theron Thomas

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Doja Cat – Paint the Town Red

Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost in the Machine

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish – Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste – Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile – Thousand Miles

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice – Karma

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Taylor Swift – Midnights

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – – (Subtract)

Best Pop Dance Recording

WINNER: Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding – Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray – Baby Don’t Hurt Me

Troye Sivan – Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan – Rumble

Aphex Twin – Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

James Blake – Loading

Disclosure – Higher Than Ever BEfore

Romy & Fred again.. – Strong

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Fred again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest for Fire

Best Rap Performance

WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar – The Hillbillies

Black Thought – Love Letter

Coi Leray – Players

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Best Melodic Rap Performance

WINNER: Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole – All My Life

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage – Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat – Attention

Drake & 21 Savage – Spin Bout U

SZA – Low

Best Rap Song

WINNER: Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane – Scientists & Engineers

Doja Cat – Attention

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – Barbie World

Lil Uzi Vert – Just Wanna Rock

Drake & 21 Savage – Rich Flex

Best Rap Album

WINNER: Killer Mike – Michael

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Best R&B Performance

WINNER: Coco Jones – ICU

Chris Brown – Summer Too Hot

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley – Back to Love

SZA – Kill Bill

Victoria Monét – How Does It Make You Feel

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: PJ Morton ft. Susan Carol – Good Morning

Babyface ft. Coco Jones – Simple

Kenyon Dixon – Lucky

Victoria Monét ft. Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét – Hollywood

SZA – Love Language

Best R&B Song

WINNER: SZA – Snooze

Coco Jones – ICU

Halle – Angel

Robert Glasper ft. SiR & Alex Isley – Back to Love

Victoria Monét – On My Mama

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER: SZA – SOS

6lack – Since I Have a Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Best R&B Album

WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Best African Music Performance

WINNER: Tyla – Water

Asake & Olamide – Amapiano

Ayra Starr – Rush

Burna Boy – City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys – Unavailable

Best Latin Pop Album

WINNER: Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Maluma – Don Juan

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Best Música Urbana Album

WINNER: Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Tainy – Data

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

WINNERS (TIE): Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

WINNERS (TIE): Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas las Flores

Cabra – Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre

Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

WINNER: Peso Pluma – Génesis

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Best Alternative Music Performance

WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why

Alvvays – Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys – Body Paint

Boygenius – Cool About It

Lana Del Rey – A&W

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Boygenius – The Record

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Reggae Album

WINNER: Julian Marley & Antacus – Colors of Royal

Buju Banton – Born For Greatness

Beenie Man – Simma

Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023

Burning Spear – No Destroyer

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNER: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45(degree) Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa – Voy A Ti

Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónico

Omara Portuondo – Vida

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – Pashto

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – Shadow Forces

Burna Boy – Alone

Davido – Feel

Silvana Estrada – Milagro Y Disastre

Falu & Gaurav Shah (ft. PM Narendra Modi) – Abundance In Millets

Ibrahim Maalouf ft. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas – Todo Colores

Best Global Music Album

WINNER: Shakti – This Moment

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Brandy Clark – Buried

Dolly Parton – The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs – Fast Car

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Dierks Bentley ft. Billy Strings – High Note

Brothers Osborne – Nobody’s Nobody

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson – Save Me

Carly Pearce ft. Chris Stapleton – We Don’t Fight Anymore

Best Country Song

WINNER: Chris Stapleton – White Horse

Brandy Clark – Buried

Morgan Wallen – Last Night

Tyler Childers – In Your Love

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – I Remember Everything

Best Country Album

WINNER: Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Arctic Monkeys – Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas – More Than a Love Song

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Metallica – Lux Æterna

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters – Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo – Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age – Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones – Angry

Best Rock Album

WINNER: Paramore – This Is Why

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Metal Performance

WINNER: Metallica – 72 Seasons

Disturbed – Bad Man

Ghost – Phantom of the Opera

Slipknot – Hive Mind

Spiritbox – Jaded

Best Song Written for Visual Media

WINNER: Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa – Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua – Barbie World

Rihanna – Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling – I’m Just Ken

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

WINNER: Various Artists – Barbie The Album

Daisy Jones & The Six – Aurora

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

Weird Al Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

WINNER: Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök

Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” – Hogwarts Legacy

Sarah Schachner – Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name?

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainer

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

WINNER: Carla Patullo ft. Tonality and the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls

Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine

Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Best Children’s Music Album

WINNER: 123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars

DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope for Kids!

Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky

Best Music Film

WINNER: Moonage Daydream

How I’m Feeling Now

Live From Paris, The Big Steppers Tour

I Am Everything

Dear Mama

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

WINNER: Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders – It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

WINNER: J. Ivy – The Light Inside

Aja Monet – When the Poems Do What They Do

Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William – For Your Consideration ’24 – The Album

Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Alternative Jazz Album

WINNER: Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Best Jazz Performance

WINNER: Samara Joy – Tight

Jon Batiste – Movement 18’ (Heroes)

Lakecia Benjamin – Basquiat

Adam Blackstone ft. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté – Vulnerable (Live)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – But Not For Me

Best Jazz Vocal Album

WINNER: Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – For Ella 2

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

WINNER: Billy Childs – The Winds of Change

Kenny Barron – The Source

Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix

Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

Pat Metheny – Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

WINNER: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians

Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Eliane Elias – Quietude

Ivan Lins with the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Laufey – Bewitched

Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces of Treasure

Pentatonix – Holidays Around the World

Bruce Springsteen – Only the Strong Survive

Various – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer ft. Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak

House of Waters – On Becoming

Bob James – Jazz Hands

Julian Lage – The Layers

Ben Wendel – All One

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: Some Like It Hot

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: Allison Russell – Eve Was Black

Jon Batiste – Butterfly

Blind Boys of Alabama – Heaven Help Us All

Madison Cunningham – Inventing the Wheel

Rhiannon Giddens – You Louisiana Man

Best Americana Performance

WINNER: Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Blind Boys of Alabama – Friendship

Tyler Childers – Help Me Make It Through the Night

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – King of Oklahoma

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best American Roots Song

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Cast Iron Skillet

The War and Treaty – Blank Page

Billy Strings ft. Willie Nelson – California Sober

Brandy Clark ft. Brandi Carlile – Dear Insecurity

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Americana Album

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens – You’re the One

Allison Russell – The Returner

Best Bluegrass Album

WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City of Gold

Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: Bobby Rush – All My Love for You

Eric Bibb – Ridin’

Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody

John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

Samantha Fish And Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

Ruthie Foster – Healing Time

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live in London

Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Best Folk Album

WINNER: Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live]

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See the Moon

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Best Regional Roots Music Album

WINNERS (TIE): Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings

WINNERS (TIE): Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

New Breed Bass Band – Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live at the Maple Leaf

Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER: Kirk Franklin – All Things

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good

Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)

Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)

Melvin Crispell III – God Is

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER: Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power

Blessing Offor – Believe

Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]

Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems

Best Gospel Album

WINNER: Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando

Erica Campbell – I Love You

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

WINNER: Lecrae – Church Clothes 4

Blessing Offor – My Tribe

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Phil Wickham – I Believe

Best Roots Gospel Album

WINNER: Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King

Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

Best Recording Package

WINNER: Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck – Stumpwork

Caroline Rose – The Art of Forgetting

Hsing-Hui Cheng – Cadenza 21’

Perry Shall – Eletrophonic Chronic

Iam8bit – Gravity Falls

Yu Wei – Migration

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNER: For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

Gieo

Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Best Album Notes

WINNER: Various Artists – Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (album notes by Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings At The Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live) (album notes by Ashley Kahn)

Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (album notes by Scott B. Bomar)

Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (album notes by Vik Sohonie)

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971 (album notes by Jeff Place & John Troutman

Best Historical Album

WINNER: Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958-1971

Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

WINNER: Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Bokanté – History

Boygenius – The Record

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist – Multitudes

Best Engineered Album, Classical

WINNER: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra – Contemporary American Composers

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic – Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry – Sanlikol: A Gentleman Of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Shara Nova & A Far Cry – The Blue Hour

Producer of the Year, Classical

WINNER: Elaine Martone

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Brian Pidgeon

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: Depeche Mode – Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown – New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 – Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey – Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile and Badbadnotgood ft. Blood Orange – Alien Love Call

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: Alicia Keys – The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarok

George Strait – Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER: John Williams – Helena’s Theme

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – Motion

Lakecia Benjamin ft. Angela Davis – Amerikkan Skin

Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – Cutey And The Dragon

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

WINNER: The String Revolution ft. Tommy Emmanuel – Folsom Prison Blues

Hilario Duran And His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera – I Remember Mingus

Just 6 – Angels We Have Heard On High

Ludwig Göransson – Can You Hear the Music

Wednesday Addams – Paint It Black

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

WINNER: säje ft. Jacob Collier – In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Fenestra

Maria Mendes ft. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest – Com Que Voz (Live)

Patti Austin ft. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – April in Paris

Samara Joy – Lush Life

Best Orchestral Performance

WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic – Adès: Dante

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra – Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem Of Ecstasy

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra – Bartók: Concerto For Orchestra; Four Pieces

The Philadelphia Orchestra – Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

San Francisco Symphony – Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Best Opera Recording

WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus – Blanchard: Champion

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus – Corigliano: The Lord Of Cries

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet – Little: Black Lodge

Best Choral Performance

WINNER: Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir – Saariaho: Reconnaissance

The Clarion Choir – Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

The Crossing – Carols After a Plague

Miró Quartet; Conspirare – The House Of Belonging

San Francisco Symphony Chorus – Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: Roomful Of Teeth – Rough Magic

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet – American Stories

Catalyst Quartet – Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker

Third Coast Percussion – Between Breaths

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos – Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ And Op. 1, No. 3

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

WINNER: Yuja Wang; Teddy Abrams, conductor (Louisville Orchestra) – The American Project

Robert Black – Adams, John Luther: Darkness And Scattered Light

Andy Akiho – Akiho: Cylinders

Seth Parker Woods – Difficult Grace

Curtis Stewart – Of Love

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

WINNER: Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) – Walking In The Dark

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist – Because

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist – Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist – 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist – Rising

Best Classical Compendium

WINNER: Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman – Passion For Bach And Coltrane

Anne Akiko Meyers – Fandango

Christopher Rountree, conductor – Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Peter Herresthal – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Chick Corea – Sardinia

Andy Akiho – Sculptures

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights – Zodiac Suite

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

WINNER: Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful Of Teeth) – Montgomery: Rounds

Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – Adès: Dante

Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony) – Akiho: In That Space, At That Time

William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – Brittelle: Psychedelics

William Brittelle, composer (Roomful Of Teeth) – Brittelle: Psychedelics

Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic) – Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

