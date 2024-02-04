Dakota Johnson is wholly dedicated to her upcoming film Madame Web, which is just around the corner. She has taken a page out of Margot Robbie’s book for the film’s press tour as she attended an event in Brazil in a spider-web dress. The actress will enter the Sony-shared MCU and be a part of Spider-Man’s universe.

Johnson will appear as Cassandra Webb is a paramedic in New York who starts showing signs of clairvoyance. She gets burdened with the responsibility to protect three young women from getting killed. Besides Johnson, the movie will also feature the Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney. Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, and Adam Scott will also appear in the Marvel movie. The character first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #210, published in 1980.

Dakota Johnson achieved tremendous fame after appearing in the Fifty Shades franchise alongside Jamie Dornan. She is now all set to appear in another famous comic book movie universe. Tom Hardy and Tom Holland are already a big part of this world. She channeled her Madame Web persona in real life as she attended the 2024 Vogue Brazil Ball on Saturday night in Rio de Janeiro.

The Madame Web actress raised mercury levels and fashion standards by donning a semi-sheer, black, deep V-neck dress. It was a spider web dress with a hood. The silver web patterns were all over the outfit, including the hood. She sported a matching bodysuit underneath, preventing her from exposing herself through the sheer ensemble.

Dakota Johnson paired her dress with black heels. For accessories, she only had a spider ring on one hand. She wore a lightweight base foundation and had rosy blushed cheeks. Her lower lashline had brown smudged shadow and ample mascara on the lashes. For the lips, Johnson went for a rosewood-colored lipstick.

The Madame Web actress sported her signature bangs and kept her brunette locks open. Her pictures have been posted on X by the celebrity fan account 21metgala.

Check them out here:

Dakota Johnson no Baile da Vogue. pic.twitter.com/r19Fh7jYZh — 21 (@21metgala) February 4, 2024

A week ago, she spoke about her experience performing the stunts on Madame Web. She told Entertainment Weekly, “I mean, I can do some really wild things with a car. I drove an ambulance. I drove a taxicab. I drove everything in the movie — except for flying through the air and out of a building. But other than that, I’m like, ‘Watch out, Tom Cruise.'”

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney starrer Madame Web will be released in the theatres this Valentine’s Day.

