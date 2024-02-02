Kim Kardashian is a self-made woman, and as a reality TV star, she has become a billionaire. Her boss-babe personality reflects on her styling, and she flaunted it once again while reuniting with her ex-husband Kanye West, who is accused of turning his current wife Bianca Censori into Kim 2.0. The couple share four kids, and after meeting at Saint’s basketball match, they went out for dinner with North.

Ye has been on public trial for allegedly controlling Bianca, especially her style, and she is mainly spotted wearing n*ked dresses or revealing outfits in public. After being together for several years, the rapper and the business mogul parted ways in 2021. He has always been in the news for his eccentric behavior, and now his wife Bianca is part of the media circus.

Kim Kardashian is not only a socialite but also an influential personality. It seems she wants to prove to Kanye West that there could be only one Kim, and his alleged desire to turn Bianca Censori into a second Kim is futile. The SKIMS founder wore an all-black ensemble from Prada for the dinner. She was dressed in fur from top to bottom. Kim wore a black maxi skirt with a floor-length fur coat and a tube top from Miu Miu.

Kim Kardashian carried a silver Balenciaga purse designed as a high-heeled pump and a pair of black pointed boots. She looked lavish and extraordinaire. We are pretty sure Kanye West understands that Bianca Censori cannot top the ‘The Kardashians’ star. On the other hand, Ye had a face-obscuring mask on, and he opted for a leather jacket, grey jeans, and black boots for clothing. The former couple coincidentally wore coordinated OOTDs.

When leaving the venue, Kim and Kanye’s daughter, North, and her friends sported Kanye West merch and black Yeezy footwear. They were spotted at Nobu.

Previously, a source close to Kim Kardashian told Closer, “She [Kim] says she can see Bianca being molded into Kanye’s ideal of the perfect woman. She thinks it’s worrying that Kanye did not learn his lesson and that he feels it’s okay to treat people like this.”

Check out the picture of Kim and fam posted on X by YEFANATICS and Dee here:

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian with North West having a dinner last night at Nobu . pic.twitter.com/aWFf0Sr8kB — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) January 31, 2024

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West having dinner at Nobu last night 🥵 pic.twitter.com/PQcU0iymBB — Dee (@lowkydee) January 31, 2024

