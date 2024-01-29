Johnny Depp’s ex-wife Amber Heard might have disappeared from Hollywood after losing the defamation case against the actor, but she once stood out on the red carpet at the events. She is one of the most beautiful actresses in Hollywood and is known for her films like The Rum Diary and Aquaman. Today, we bring you a throwback look at the actress from a few years back when she nailed a monochrome look perfectly. Keep scrolling for more.

Her controversial divorce and the defamation trial harmed both her and Depp’s career. Depp was dropped off from major movie franchises while his fans demanded Heard’s removal from Aquaman 2. She has been living a quiet life in Spain, as per reports now. The actress was named one of the most beautiful faces in the world, and there is no doubt about that.

Amber Heard’s style changed over the years, and she always carried herself gracefully on the red carpets. The throwback look that we have brought to you today is from 2019’s Cannes Film Festival. She was attending the screening of Pain And Glory. Amber sported a burgundy-colored one-shouldered dress with an attractive silhouette. It featured rippling detail on the shoulder, a bow cinching the waistline, and a dangerously thigh-high slit that almost exposed her undergarment in one of the angles.

The Aquaman 2 actress accessorized her red-carpet outfit with bejeweled dangling earrings and a pair of thigh-high boots matching her outfit. Her nails were manicured and painted with maroon-colored nail polish.

For makeup, Amber Heard opted for lightweight foundation on her freckled face, shimmery eyeshadow, and eyeliner on her mascara-laden eyes. Her brows were gelled and looked well-groomed, and she had rosy cheeks. Heard completed the makeup with rust-red lipstick. Amber‘s hair was open as they were brushed and pinned backward. It gave her a very sultry look overall.

Her pictures were posted on social media platform X by one of her fan pages, “amberheardootd” with the caption, “amber heard at the dolor y gloria screening during the 72nd annual cannes film festival on may 17, 2019.”

Check out the pictures here:

amber heard at the dolor y gloria screening during the 72nd annual cannes film festival on may 17, 2019. https://t.co/pf5Z4DYX3X #IStandWithAmberHeard pic.twitter.com/c8KqiqY3XK — amber heard ootd (@amberheardootd) January 17, 2024

Although Amber Heard’s role was drastically chopped from Aquaman 2, it was the last film she featured in. The movie has earned around $400 million worldwide.

For more such fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Bradley Cooper’s Net Worth: Salary Jump Of 8233% From The Hangover To A Star Is Born – Charting Maestro Star’s Journey On Moneymeter

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News