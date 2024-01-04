Amber Heard barely had 20 minutes of appearance in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom. She played the leading character of Mera alongside Jason Momoa in the first installment. Fans were disappointed to see her significantly reduced role in Aquaman 2, but the actress is grateful, regardless! Scroll below for all the details.

Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom has managed a decent total at the worldwide box office. The film is performing far from its billion-dollar predecessor. But it has surpassed the lifetime earnings of The Marvels and The Flash.

Limited screen time in Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom

Even before release, fans noticed Amber Heard’s absence in the promos. She was seen in a blink-and-miss scene in the trailer, but that was about it. James Wan narrated a tale of brotherhood in the sequel. Mera was on the back foot, but it looks like the actress has no regrets!

Amber Heard returns to Instagram

Amber Heard returned to Instagram to express her gratitude. She wrote, “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy) 💦 Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much❤️ #aquaman”

The actress shared a string of pictures from her time on Aquaman 2 sets. The first selfie featured her signature red hair look. She also gave a rare glimpse of her daughter Oonagh Paige, who she was seen bottle feeding on sets. Last but not the least was a sassy picture of hers inside a car.

Amber Heard turned off comment section on her Aquaman 2 post

It is to be noted that Amber Heard turned off the comments section and hid the likes count on her post. Her move comes amid massive backlash and hate by Johnny Depp fans, since she lost the defamation suit last year.

Take a look at Amber Heard’s latest Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

Netizens share polarised reactions to Amber Heard’s Aquaman 2 role.

Netizens shared their mixed reactions on X/ Twitter. While some rooted for Amber, others continued to backlash her.

A user mocked, “I didn’t know she had fans”

Another commented, “I speak on behalf of every beautiful person when I say that we stand with Amber Heard”

“They could’ve replaced her and I wouldn’t have noticed. Mera was such an underwhelming character in a movie series that wasn’t too great to start,” an Aquaman fan wrote.

A troll wrote, “We stand with Johnny Depp”

“Get this abuser off my screen,” a user wrote.

“Amber Heard appears in the “Aquaman” sequel, but her role is barely a fleshed-out character,” read a comment.

Amber Heard is living in Spain

Meanwhile, Amber is currently living a peaceful life in Spain. She has moved away from Hollywood after all the Johnny Depp drama. The actress is in a happy relationship with her girlfriend, Bianca Butti.

