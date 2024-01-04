Jason Momoa-led Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, aka Aquaman 2, has clearly not performed up to its expectations and will be ending its theatrical run by earning not even half of what its predecessor raked in. Still, at the North American box office, the biggie is going to make enough money, which will help it avoid an embarrassing end to a theatrical run like The Marvels. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom also stars Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and others in key roles. In the domestic market, the film made its arrival on 22nd December (with previews on 21st December) and opened to poor reviews from critics. Even the audience response has been lukewarm.

Aquaman 2’s current status in the domestic market

On the second Tuesday, Aquaman 2 raked in $3.6 million, which is a drop of -57.4% when compared to last Tuesday. Interestingly, this dip is similar to the first installment, where it dropped by -56.3% on the second Tuesday as compared to the first Tuesday, as per the box office tracker Luiz Fernando. So, the final DCEU film hasn’t totally crashed at the North American box office and is showing some steadiness.

Currently, the biggie stands at $85.3 million and will aim for a lifetime in the range of $115 million to $135 million.

Aquaman 2 avoids the fate of The Marvels!

Considering all the controversies and negative reviews, Aquaman 2 was expected to fall like ninepins. However, it is surprisingly holding its ground, although on the lower side, and adding numbers to keep the scoreboard ticking.

For those who don’t know, the Brie Larson-led sequel ended its lifetime run at $84.49 million at the North American box office. In the case of Aquaman 2, the film won’t lose its steam before crossing the $100 million mark, and thus, it will avoid an embarrassment like The Marvels at the North American box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

