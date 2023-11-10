Brie Larson, popularly known for her role as Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is a banger on red carpets or any public outings. With The Marvels hitting the theatres today, we brought you a throwback picture of the actress from a few years back, where she exuded grace and elegance packed with loads of sultriness.

Larson was born Brianne Sidonie Desaulniers and did many supporting characters before getting her break in independent films. In 2019, she made her MCU debut with Captain Marvel and received mixed reactions from the fans. She is one of the leading forces in the MCU as of now. The actress has an impressive fan following on Instagram, with over 7 Million followers.

The Marvels star not only took a risk by starring in independent films, but she is also a risk-taker in fashion. A few years back, Brie Larson appeared in one of the episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she rocked a stunning black outfit and took social media by storm. The attire worn by the actress had a plunging V-neckline. It also had a risque thigh-high slit.

Brie Larson’s outfit had large silver cuffs and buttons in the front. Her long black dress clung to every curve of her body. She styled her outfit with a pair of elegant heels and dangling earrings.

The actress went minimal on her makeup as well. Brie Larson sported a sheer coverage foundation base with a dewy finish. She wore peachy blush on the cheeks and n*de glossy lips. Larson‘s stunning outfit stole the show; all the media outlets could only talk about was her gorgeous attire.

There are pieces of clothing that are always remembered by all, and Brie Larson’s outfit from that episode is one such epic dress. It also gathered so much attention because of how The Marvels star carried it with sheer boldness.

The pictures went viral on X [formerly Twitter] and were posted by one of her fans ‘@euphoricdanvers,’ check out the pictures here:

good morning imagine thinking i’ve gotten over brie larson hosting on jimmy kimmel, i owe my life to samantha mcmillen and this SS20 long velvet dress with crystal buttons pic.twitter.com/DyYlpLL8zl — nicole ‎✵ (@euphoricdanvers) December 20, 2019

Brie Larson is back as Captain Marvel in The Marvels today. She is teaming up with Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris‘ Monica Rambeau for this second installment in her solo franchise. The film has been getting mixed reactions from all over.

In Koimoi’s The Marvels movie review, we mentioned that this Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris starrer needed more attention, more love, and less drama. Is Marvel dead? Nope. Will this film resurrect the MCU? Nope. Is it a ‘lazy-evening, time-killing, nothing-to-do’ watch? Yes.

The Marvels is running in the theatres now.

And for more such fashion stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Stranger Things’ Fame Millie Bobby Brown Makes A Sultry Fashion Statement In A Strapless Black Gown Featuring An Attached Metal Halter Neckpiece – She Is Indeed A Perfect Eleven On Ten!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News