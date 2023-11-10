Whenever we plan a vacation, we are always stuck as soon as we start packing our stuff. What to take, what to miss out, should we take this outfit, which pair of shoes will go with this ensemble – all of these questions roam around our head. While the festive mood and Holiday season are already upon us, here’s how Jennifer Lopez is trying to celebrate it with her fashion skills, and girls, take your cues for your next vacation outfit!

JLo is one of the leading Hollywood A-listers who not only has a prestigious career in the music industry but is also quite famous in the film and fashion industry. Jennifer has always put her style game on point and flaunts her best fashion foot forward.

A few hours back, Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle and shared a video while showing off her million-dollar smile and gorgeous fit to promote her brand, Delola. The songstress swayed on the beats, her sunshiny look grabbed our attention. With the clip, she captioned it as “Delola season has officially begun… Holiday entertaining, family and fun.”

In the clip, Jennifer Lopez can be seen wearing a bright neon-colored flowy single-sleeved dress with thigh-high cut detailing and cut-out features in the breast area that made her flaunt her cleav*ge. The Hollywood diva has always been bold with her looks and never cared about showing off her skin. She even put her smooth and s*xy legs on a show and made heads turn towards her with her gorgeousness. The ripped detailing all over the ensemble adds another charm.

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The Mother actress opted for a pair of golden hoops to match the golden shackle detailing in her outfit and wore a bracelet to complete the attire. For makeup, JLo went with a subtle glam look that included a full coverage foundation, contoured face, soft blush, defined brows, brown sheer cut-crease eyes with thick eyelashes, and honey-glazed brown lip gloss. She put her hair in a half-tied-up and half-open look.

Well, isn’t Ben Affleck a lucky man?!

Now, this might be the perfect pick for your next vacation dress when you will be confused about what to wear. Try to get your hands on an outfit that will be flowy, hassle-free, will give a definition to the edge of your figure, and will make you shine among the rest!

Any thoughts on Jennifer Lopez’s fashion choices?

