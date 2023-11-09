We all wait a year to see the absolute best fashion affair at Met Gala. It turns out to be a star-studded event featuring Hollywood celebs, including actors, singers, and more. Every year it serves a purpose behind the fashion gala, and for the following year, the theme has been suggested by the Metropolitan Museum of Art to be ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.’ It will focus on the static representation of the costumes in museums with the touch of technology that will add a sensation to it.

Met Gala has always shown historical representation based on the modern contemporary era. However, don’t get confused between previous Disney’s Princess Aurora and next year’s theme, as the upcoming one is about the outfits that stay in storage because there is no place to display or wear them!

While we have always seen Hollywood icons grace the red carpet putting their best fashion foot forward, it has always been Blake Lively who put most of her effort into looking the best and matching the theme the best. This will be her first red carpet-appearance after giving birth to her fourth baby!

Here are the five Hollywood divas from Blake Lively to GiGi Hadid and more that we are quite sure would be nailing at the red carpet with their looks. Scroll ahead to find out!

Blake Lively

We all missed Blake at this year’s Met Gala affair, but her 2022 look still gets discussed among the fashion moguls as she wore a dramatic outfit reveal ensemble by Atelier Versace. Lively was seen in a rose gold and blue gown with intricate designs, which she paired with gloves.

Blake Lively UNDERSTOOD the assignment!👑💎 – Met Gala 2022 pic.twitter.com/vsbau9sij3 — Makeup Revolution (@MakeupRVLTN) May 3, 2022

She has always understood the assignment, and we cannot wait to see how she will turn up for 2024’s Met Gala!

Lady Gaga

All hail Lady Gaga for all her uniqueness and boldness, showing off at the Met Gala red carpet. Even though she had been missing from the event for a few years, her last iconic one was in 2019 when she transformed herself thrice. She came wearing a huge 25-foot magenta train gown and peeled herself to black lingerie.

VOGUE has ranked Lady Gaga’s epic 2019 Met Gala entrance among the best #MetGala beauty looks of all time: “Heralded as the Queen of Camp, Lady Gaga did not disappoint when she arrived onto the red carpet with a set of gilded lashes and a 25-foot magenta train.” pic.twitter.com/lIT5L16htX — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) May 1, 2023

We hope we will get to see Gaga‘s spiciness in the upcoming year’s Met Gala.

GiGi Hadid

The supermodel has never really disappointed us with her red carpet-looks. GiGi Hadid looked absolutely gorgeous in this year’s event, where she came wearing a black sheer one-shouldered outfit. It gave when ‘goth meets beauty.’

Well, we cannot wait to see what she has up her sleeve for the ‘Sleeping Beauties’ theme next year!

Rihanna

Another fashion icon is definitely the Hollywood songstress Rihanna. She is not only known for her singing career but also for flaunting her style statements and maintaining her fashion games. Mother of two, RiRi, came at this year’s event flaunting her baby bump in a white wedding gown with rose-pattern beauty.

Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala. pic.twitter.com/q5OPdRCrSC — @21metgala (@21metgala) May 2, 2023

What will be her ‘Sleeping Beauties’ take for next year?

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is a fashion mogul, an entrepreneur, and an actress who never misses a chance to lead the headlines for something or the other. Kim’s fashion sense has always been up to the mark. In 2023’s Met Gala, the Kardashian sister flaunted her hourglass figure in a Schiaparelli pearl-studded n*de bodysuit and paired it with a massive cape.

Now, we just can’t wait to see Kim Kardashian’s thought process on the ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ theme for Met Gala 2024.

Who are you expecting to be nailing next year’s Met Gala red carpet? I am clearly looking forward to Blake Lively’s look; if she comes, that is!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood fashion news and updates.

Must Read: TEXT

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News