Kim Kardashian is unstoppable when it comes to taking her clothing brand to the next level. From time to time, Kim has been leaving her consumers surprised with her new fits and even collaborations. While she was already in talks for the excellent promotions of her new SKIMS Mens’ collection and the n*pple bra, the 42-year-old has now collaborated with the jewelry brand Swarovski. At the launch party of the new collaboration, Kim was bejeweled in a stone-studded two-piece dress and took our breaths away.

The Swarovski x SKIMS collaboration launch was a star-studded event. Several celebrities from various industries attended the event in their best attires. While they were celebrating SKIMS and Swarovski’s collab, everyone made sure to add some jewels to their outfits. But Kim Kardashian was in another league at the event.

The Kardashians star arrived wearing a co-ord set, which included a sleeveless turtleneck crop top and a body-hugging mini skirt. While the underneath of the outfit had a grey material that hid Kim’s accents, the outer layer was made of huge symmetric jewels. The shining stones were finely cut into triangles and quadrilaterals, and Kim was nailing the look effortlessly. The back of the top did not have any piece of clothing and was covered with four chains with stone-studded pendants.

Kim tied her hair in a messy bun while her side bangs were on her forehead. Her brunette hair complimented the shiny look. Coming to her heels, Kim donned a pair of silver strappy ones. Her makeup, as always, included a matte nude base, nude lips, and a lot of kohl in the eyes. Check out her video shared by Pop Base here:

Kim Kardashian at the Skims x Swarovski launch. pic.twitter.com/19Jh8L9vXs — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 8, 2023

Kim Kardashian left everyone in awe of her dazzling look. Reacting to her outfit, an X user wrote, “How can you not say mother,” while another one wrote, “It’s the Swarovski 2 piece for me …She nailed it. Right outfit for the right event.”

A third one wrote, “Oh she looks amazing and I adore that outfit. I need.”

“That Swarovski dress is amazing,” wrote a fourth one.

