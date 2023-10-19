Kourtney Kardashian had been feuding with Kim Kardashian for the longest time over the Dolce & Gabbana collection. The last episode of The Kardashians finally witnessed the sisters bury the hatchet as they called for a truce. But ‘momager’ Kris Jenner’s claim about Scott Disick’s crush on Khloe Kardashian has left the netizens cringing about their weird family situation! Scroll below for more details.

Kourtney met Scott in 2006. Their on-and-off relationship continued till 2015, and they welcomed three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign while they were together. Despite their split and Kourt moving on with Travis Barker, Disick remains close to The Kardashians clan, including Kim, Khloe, and Kendall. They’re often seen gossiping and spending some quality time together.

If you’re an avid follower of The Kardashians, you’d know about Scott Disick casually hitting on Khloe Kardashian now and then. In fact, in the last episode, when she takes him to her doctor, he teases a hot and heavy session with her after he fixes his broken back. However, Khloe has never reciprocated and often ignores his punch lines.

As reported by E! News, Kris Jenner, in the upcoming episode, will be seen asking Scott Disick, “If you had the opportunity to meet the perfect girl, what does that look like on paper?” He looks at Khloe Kardashian and responds, “How tall are you? She’s funny, she’s kind, she’s sweet, she’s cute,” Scott continued. “She’s got all the characteristics I want—that’s what I’m saying.”

During the conversation, Kris also asks Scott where he goes to meet women, to which he laughs and responds, “Strip clubs.”

Kris Jenner later could be heard saying, “I think Scott probably has a crush on Khloe. Listen, I have a crush on Khloe. Everyone has a crush on Khloe. The cameramen all have a crush on Khloe… If we could just find somebody who comes close, we know what he’s looking for.”

Her remarks have left the netizens cringing. A user reacted, “Yall.. he has kids with her sister… let’s not even think of this”

Another wrote, “This family is strange”

“Damn just realized- Kourtney is gonna be out of sisters by the end of the year if this drama and post like these continue,” commented another.

A user wrote, “That’s weird af… that’s his children’s aunt”

“No wonder Kourtney doesn’t want to be part of them,” another shared.

Take a look at the promo here:

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on The Kardashians!

Must Read: When Kristen Stewart Got Her Gold Panty Exposed As She Flaunted Her Curves In A S*xy Nude Corseted Dress, Leaving The Fans Go WTF!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News