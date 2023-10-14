Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s romance has been the talk of the town for quite some time now, and now the rapper has made it spicier with his racy song lyrics from the song ‘Fina’ from the album, ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va, a Pasar Mañana.’ He has hinted about allegedly having s*x at the house of one of the supermodel’s famous sisters. Keep scrolling to get the juicy deets.

For the unversed, Kendall and Benito’s romance rumors started making the rounds of the internet after they were allegedly spotted making out at a private club. After that, they were seen together on multiple occasions, but unlike her sisters Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, she has yet to make things red carpet official.

Bad Bunny released his song Fina from Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana on Friday; the rapper allegedly hinted at having s*x at one of Kendall Jenner’s sister’s places. As per a report by Page Six, the lyrics go – “Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana,” translating to, “That I’m a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f–king at your sister’s house.” Unfortunately, it’s like finding a needle in the haystack, as Kendall has a handful of sisters, including Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie.

Since the rapper and the supermodel started dating, many were concerned about how they communicated since he speaks Spanish. Bad Bunny also did not leave the opportunity to shade them via his song. One of the lines in the song go, “Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo,” meaning, “They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them.”

As per the report, Bad Bunny previously, in an interview with Vanity Fair, revealed that he speaks in English with “some specific people”; he was probably talking about Kendall Jenner.

At the moment, Kendall Jenner’s Kardashian-Jenner siblings might be scratching their heads about Bad Bunny’s revelation, too, or they might be aware of it! What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments.

