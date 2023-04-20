Kylie Jenner seems to have finally moved on from Travis Scott with whom she has two children. The romance rumours between her and Timothee Chalamet are the current hot topic in town. There have been several reports allegedly confirming that the two are dating but Jenner and Timothee are yet to make it official. Now according to a source close to them, the Jenner-Kardashian family’s reaction to them has come to light. The family includes Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kris. Keep scrolling to find out more in detail.

A few days ago, celebrity gossip account Deuxmois popped the news of Kylie and Timothee dating. After that, they were also spotted going on a low-key date. Jenner was previously in a relationship with Scott and has a daughter named Stormi and a son named Aire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A source close to Kylie Jenner and fam has given new insights into her budding relationship with Timothee Chalamet to People. The source reportedly informed the media outlet that the alleged couple “hang out every week,” but “it’s not serious.” They continued, “She is getting to know him. Kylie is having fun. After years of back and forth with Travis, she just wants to date without any pressure.”

The insider further revealed, “Everyone wants Kylie to move on. Everyone in the family is happy and supportive of Kylie dating.” However, the source didn’t mention any particular name. They have also shared how Timothee Chalamet and Jenner met with one another. It apparently happened earlier this year at an event in Europe. The source, “They have a lot to chat about,” and that the Dune star is “fun and charming.”

After the initial gossip about Timothee Chalamet seeing a new girl named Jenner was broken by Deuxmois; Kylie’s car was spotted outside Chalamet’s Beverly Hills residence. Last Friday, the alleged love birds were spotted on a Taco date at a Taco Bell in LA. Will Timothee and Kylie make things official at the Kardashian-Jenner reality show, The Kardashians? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Matt Damon’s Mother Convinced Him To Leave ‘Rescue Dawn’ For Another Film, The Decision Which Turned Out To Be A Blessing As He Found His Life-Partner

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News