Zac Efron is one of the most eligible bachelors in the world and enjoys a massive fan following among his fans. The actor started his career with Disney and slowly transitioned into a full-fledged handsome Hollywood actor who has done remarkable work in the entertainment industry. The actor has started following his ex-girlfriend and High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens and fans are going gaga over this news. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Zac and Vanessa enjoy a huge fan following among their fans, with the actor having over 59 million followers and the actress having 49 million followers on Instagram. For those of you who don’t know, the couple lost touch after 2010, which is apparently a huge deal among their fans.

Girlyzar took to their Instagram handle and shared that Zac Efron started following his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. Take a look at the post below:

In no time, their fans started reacting to good news and a user on Instagram commented, “the kylie and timothee thing disturbed me but now i’m all good 🥰🥰🥰”

Another user commented, “It’s a dream finally coming true..❤️”

A third user commented, “IM DYING 😭🩷”

We couldn’t help but check the news on our own, so dig into Zac Efron’s Instagram account, and he’s indeed following his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. Take a look at it below:

Meanwhile, Hudgens is engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Cole Tucker, and she shared the news in February this year on the photo-sharing platform.

What are your thoughts on Zac Efron’s started following Vanessa on Instagram? Tell us in the space below.

