Vanessa Hudgens is now currently engaged with the MLB player Cole Tucker. However, her love story with the Elvis Presley actor Austin Butler is known by all. They dated from 2011 to 2020 after meeting at their mutual friend Ashley Tisdale’s party. However, as much as their love story was big, their splitting news was too. Recently, at the Oscars after party, the two of them had an awkward run-in and after that, here’s how the High School Musical drama actress reacted. Check out!

After the split, Butler moved on to a relationship with a model Kaia Gerber, while Vanessa found love in the arms of Cole Tucker. However, once in an interview with GQ, she had shared that Austin wanted a partner who was seeking “similar fundamentals” and who desired to have “the same things” as he did.

Well, when Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens had an awkward run-in with each other at the Oscars 2023 after party where Butler could be seen glancing over his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa’s direction and the actress to avoid any eye contact distracted herself with her phone. However, they are both yet to comment on their non-interaction situation, but amid all of these, Vanessa shared a cryptic post that suggested she is talking about this fiasco.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s awkward run-in was picked up by many portals, and yesterday, in an Instagram story, Vanessa shared a clip from the 95th Academy Award where Jimmy Kimmel asked Malala Yousafzai for her take on Chris Pine’s spit incident over Harry Styles, and she said she “only talks about peace.” Sharing that clip, Vanessa wrote on top of it, “Let’s all be on the ‘I only talk about peace’ train, OK?”

Well, we don’t know if it was mentioned for her and Austin Butler’s awkward incident or not. What do you think? Let us know!

