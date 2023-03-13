Hollywood actor Austin Butler and his ex-flame Vanessa Hudgens seemingly got into an awkward situation at the red carpet of the 95th Academy Awards. The former lovers apparently avoided each other when they both landed at the prestigious ceremony held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

While the 31-year-old star attended the 2023 Oscars for his Best Actor nomination for his role as Elvis Presley in 2022’s ‘Elvis’, Hudgens was present at the venue as a red carpet host with Ashley Graham and Lilly Singh, for ABC’s ‘Countdown to the Oscars’ pre-show.

According to the publication Style Caster, Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens, who dated for more than eight years, seemingly avoided each other at the venue as Hudgens was seen interviewing Angela Bassett, Paul Mescal and ‘ Elvis’ director Baz Luhrman but not Butler. The latter was rather spotted getting interviewed by Graham which according to the publication might be a move taken by the producers.

This comes two months after Vanessa Hudgens dragged Butler on social media while taking a sly dig at the actor’s accent in the movie ‘Elvis.’. The 34-year-old actress had responded to an Instagram user’s post about Butler speaking in Elvis Presley’s accent where the user joked, “He went to the Lady Gaga school of Oscar campaign acting while sharing a social media post of publication Page Six where the headline read, “Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ accent is ‘genuine,’ might remain ‘forever’: voice coach.” To this, she commented, “Crying” seemingly taking a shade at Butler.

For the uninitiated, Austin Butler and Vanessa Hudgens dated from 2011 to 2020. They first confirmed their relationship in February 2012. The two then split in January 2020 due to their busy work schedules. A source then told People Magazine, “They really loved each other and have been through some of their toughest life moments together” adding, “Busy work schedules and travel definitely put a strain on the relationship. They were a wonderful couple and it’s really sad that it didn’t work out.”

