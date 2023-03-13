American model and LGBTQ rights activist Hunter Schafer served a goddess look to her fans while attending the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Walking into the event with almost a topless look with a feather bandeau top and a pearlescent silk skirt, she easily managed to break the Internet.

The ‘Euphoria’ star left little to the imagination after her top which was just made out of a feather attracted eyeballs on social media platforms. The New Jersey resident got praised for her bold choice as fans noticed how ripped her hot bod was and how confidently she posed for the shutterbugs. Schafer opted for a natural make-up look which she teamed up with blonde tresses and strappy heels.

According to Vogue, their digital head of the fashion magazine, Ana Eksouzian-Cavadas, called the two-piece set “a perfect balance between daring and elegant while adding, “It’s so beautifully minimal, and ethereal as ever.” The feather top was reportedly designed by Belgian fashion designer Ann Demeulemeester.

hunter schafer at the vanity fair oscars after party pic.twitter.com/vmTZTMwdoe — hunter schafer gallery. (@schaferfiles) March 13, 2023

The 24-year-old got showered by Twitter users as one of the users stated, “My favorite look of the night hands down.” Another individual tweeted, “MOTHER IS MOTHERING.” And, another shared, “She is so gorgeous I don’t feel the need to criticize her outfit.”

While some absolutely loved Schafer’s bold look, others despised her saying, “Westerns normalising outfits like this only makes me grateful that i have no/will never affiliation with them.” One individual added, “this is NOT the type of thing to wear at an award show party.” Another concluded, “She looks great, for a photo shoot. It must have been really awkward to be talking to her and trying to ignore that she’s practically naked. Awkward and uncomfortable.”

For the unversed, Schafer first shot to fame as a fashion model after working for top brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Teen Vogue. She then moved up in her career after landing a role in the hit HBO series ‘Euphoria’ in 2019.

