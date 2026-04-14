Euphoria season 3 has premiered to considerably weaker reviews compared to the acclaim the show received during its first two seasons. The Rotten Tomatoes score for the season so far sits at just 42%. For comparison, the second season has a 78% rating, and the first season has an 80% rating.

Why was there such a drop-off in critical reception? Read on to find out.

Euphoria: No Longer A Critical Darling

Euphoria is no longer a favorite of critics as of its third season, with the Rotten Tomatoes consensus reading as follows:

“Euphoria returns with less than the sum of its parts in a disjointed cavalcade of forced narratives that leave its talented cast stranded in the wind.”

Dominic Griffin from Looper believed that the show had “lost itself.” Reflecting on the show’s beginnings, Dominic said the first season was “a unique and disruptive blast of energy into the 2019 television landscape.”

However, Griffin believed the show’s decline had already started in the second season and blamed Sam Levison’s auteur tendencies for turning the show into something far more exploitative, stating that ending the show at that season’s end would’ve been a “mercy killing.” Griffin was not impressed by the revival of the series, as he believed it had so far failed to live up to its stated ambition to become a compelling story of adulthood. As he put it:

“At times, the show feels like a Mad Libs filled in to maximize puerile imagery above all else, and within the creative aims of the new episodes, it is all the poorer for it.”

Digital Spy’s David Opie was also underwhelmed by the third season’s attempt at raising the stakes. He considered the attempts to one-up the already intense storylines of past seasons to be inorganic, even going as far as to say, “Critics have long accused the show of prioritizing controversy for controversy’s sake, but this might be the first time the accusations ring a little true.” However, Opie did end his review with the hope that the remaining episodes of the season might recapture the magic the show was once known for.

This Is Not Sam Levinson’s First Critical Dud

Euphoria’s third season is not the first time Sam Levinson’s work has been derided by critics. Most notably, his reputation as a prestige showrunner took a massive hit after the release of 2023’s The Idol. That show focused on an aspiring pop star, Jocelyn (played by Lily-Rose Depp), who fell under the spell of the egomaniacal self-help guru and cult leader, Tedros (played by The Weeknd).

The Idol holds a dismal 19% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critical consensus stating the following:

“Every bit as florid and sleazy as the industry it seeks to satirize, The Idol places itself on a pedestal with unbridled style but wilts under the spotlight.”

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