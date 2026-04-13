Modern movies that explore relationships often focus on the softer, calmer sides of relationships. While many delve into the intricate workings of one, only a few movies depict a picture that is raw, honest, and volatile, like the reality of many.

Toh, Ti Ani Fuji, is a Marathi-language film starring Mrinmayee Godbole and Lalit Prabhakar. It was released on Sony LIV on April 10, and its Hindi version is titled Main, Woh, Aur Fuji.

What Is The Plot Of Toh Ti Ani Fuji?

Toh, Ti, and Fuji tell the story of a young couple’s toxic relationship over the years. They reunite years later in Japan and spend the time reminiscing about the past. They speak about their actions and reactions and come to terms with their realities. They are much calmer and composed in their present, having settled with their own realities. Somewhere, their reunion gave them answers to the past they were still looking for.

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What Happens At The End Of Toh, Ti Ani Fuji?

The beauty of Toh, Ti Ani Fuji lies in its nameless approach to the lead characters. The characters are never called by name, but their references are understood each time. Mrunmayee and Lalit’s lead couple shows us how our growing years can affect a relationship, especially when both partners harbor separate goals and ambitions. A relationship is a two-way street, and there needs to be an understanding and common ground for a relationship to focus.

As the two former lovers reunite in Japan, they find themselves at a crossroads, with the woman living with the man’s child. She marries her childhood friend, Vismay, to secure a safety net for herself and a father for her son. As the two former lovers recount their past, they learn that they expected a lot from each other, and neither could deliver on that promise. The present seems calm, a stark contrast to the couple’s violent past, where they got to hitting each other and breaking things in the house.

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As the movie concludes, the couple, along with their son, stand before Mount Fuji, the iconic, monumental mountain in Japan. There are many tales and fables tied to Mount Fuji, and the film centers on the idea that the mountain only becomes visible to humans when it is ready. Finding its clear reflection in the lake is nothing short of a miracle, and the mountain speaks to you in silence. As the trio stands across the mountain, a blanket of silence, stillness, and understanding settles over the scene.

The scene signifies that the couple has now found their silence and their meaning. But it is not a typical happy ending. Neither of them knows what lies in their future, but in that moment, they are calm and collected. The man’s words, “let’s stay a while,” suggest that there could be more of these reconnection meetings. That moment of connection and letting go has brought them together again.

All in all, Toh, Ti Ani Fuji is a tale of relationships, toxic behavior, and human growth through the lens of a young couple who are learning to find their footing in the world. It is a mirror to many that having a strong footing is as pivotal as having a solid foundation for a relationship. Granted, there will be ups and downs, but there’s always a limit for when things are just not working out. Instead of dragging a broken relationship, it is better to rip the band-aid off before it leads to deeper wounds.

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