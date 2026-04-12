Season 5 of Emily in Paris saw Rome being a key setting in the romantic comedy fashion series. But the next edition will be moving ahead to two new places: Greece and Monaco. Production is set to begin next month, and Lily Collins is set to reprise the starring role as Emily Cooper again.

The two new destinations are the latest to join the ever-growing list, which already includes Rome, Venice, Megève, and Saint-Tropez. With filming all set for May, here’s where the storyline left off last time the Netflix show concluded during its much-loved season five run in December of 2025.

Emily In Paris: Where Storyline Paused Ahead Of Season 6 Filming

Season five of Emily in Paris saw Emily and her boyfriend, Marcello, on a trip to Venice, where his solo designs were debuting. His mother, Antonia, loved the fashion show so much that she offered control of the family’s cashmere business to him. Marcello was elated and invited Emily along.

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But she refused and told him that she was happy for the life he would have in Solitano working on Muratori, but her career and life were in Paris. Marcello’s lifestyle would not suit her dreams, and it would not be fair to take him away from them either. And so the two broke off their romance.

Meanwhile, Mindy accepts her boyfriend Nicolas’s proposal, but the sparks between her and Alfie couldn’t just be ignored. He made it clear that he wanted to pursue Mindy and that the engagement was a big mistake. On the other hand, Gabriel got the chance to go on a vacation for a few weeks.

He also found out that Emily had split up with Marcello. Gabriel took the opportunity to invite Emily on the Greece trip aboard his boss’s yacht. It remains to be seen whether she accepts the invitation and whether the show is filming in Greece, or if she is going on a separate trip of her own there.

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Emily In Paris: How European Travel Does Not Change Show’s Identity

Darren Star, the creator of the much-loved Netflix show, has previously told the fans that while the show enjoys traveling across Europe, Paris will stay in its roots. “It’s never going to permanently leave its home base. But if I can take the audience on a journey somewhere else, I would love that,” he stated.

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