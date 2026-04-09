A new season of Bridgerton is filming right now, and it’s time for the focus to be on Francesca Bridgerton and her love story with Michaela Stirling. This comes after Benedict’s and Sophie’s saga wrapped up in the previous fourth season. And now it’s time for season five of the hit Netflix regency drama.

Yet again, the love interest will introduce some new faces as members of a new family. Michaela’s family and friends will play important roles in the story, and three faces have already been cast in the adaptation. Here’s which actors are cast and what roles they will play.

Bridgerton Season 5: New Cast For Francesca & Michaela’s Love Story

1. Tega Alexander – Christopher Anderson

Starting off with Tega Alexander, who is set to play Christopher Anderson. As avid fans of the show would guess, Anderson is a last name they are versed with thanks to Lady Danbury, whose birth name is Soma Anderson, and Marcus Anderson, who is her brother. Now another one joins the list.

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Christopher is a Casanova, also known as a rake in Regency era terms, who “could give the Bridgerton bachelors a run for their money.” He has quite a “cheeky facade” beneath which lies self-doubt that can unravel him. He is the son of Lord Anderson and is ready to make his big mark on the Ton.

2. Jacqueline Boatswain – Helen Stirling

Up next, Jacqueline Boatswain will play Helen Stirling, Michaela’s mother. She is the “source of her bold daughter’s spirit” and aims to guide and push Michaela through the social season, with “vivaciousness and tough love.”

3. Gemma Knight – Lady Elizabeth Ashworth

And lastly, Gemma Knight Jones will portray Lady Elizabeth Ashworth. Elizabeth is Michaela’s old friend who will be her “confidante and guide to London.” The character is described to be a “grounded realist who is wise to the unspoken rules of society” and has a “playful charm” to match it. How these roles cause drama, chaos, and fun on the show remains to be seen.

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Bridgerton: Where Francesca & Michaela Left Things In Season 4

Season five is confirmed to have a two-year time leap. As for where we left things off in season four for our upcoming leads, John Stirling, Francesca’s husband, who is also Michaela’s cousin brother, died due to a health issue. This pushes both of them into grief and complicates things for the women.

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