Part two of Bridgerton season four had several important takeaways and shocking moments. One of the most heartbreaking moments came in the form of a major death. John Stirling, the Earl of Kilmartin, and Francesca Bridgerton’s husband passed after complaining of headaches for a long time.

The passing was the focus of a whole episode, and it led to some major tension, fights, chaos, and complex conversations. Francesca’s life will never be the same, and with her season either five or six, there’s a lot that’s going to change in her life and storyline ahead. Here’s everything we know.

Bridgerton Season 4: The Shocking Death & How It Will Affect Francesca’s Story

For the unversed, John passed away in his sleep, and when Francesca goes to wake him up, she screams in pain, finding him unresponsive. The truth is that he died due to an aneurysm, leaving behind his wife, Francesca, and cousin-sister, Michaela, in major grief, shock, and inability to accept it.

Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca, told Netflix, “Portraying Francesca’s stoicism terrified me at first because I didn’t want it to look like she didn’t care. But I do think that’s a realistic look at how people react. It’s so painful and raw, but you have things to focus on,” referring to the pent-up emotions.

Francesca, who has been a follower of rules and regulations, tries to do everything by the book, while Michaela finds the traditional ways morbid and way too orderly for her Scottish upbringing. But the pain and loss are there for both of them, regardless of how they try ot deal with it in different ways.

Meanwhile, the loss also shed light on Francesca and John’s different kinds of love: the more platonic and understanding one, rather than the passionate and all-consuming one they had dreamed of. Regardless, Francesca is devastated that she is not pregnant; her last resort is to cling to a piece of John.

She snaps at people and cries and wails at how she could not get pregnant and bring a child into the world. And now John is gone, and she will never be able to make it happen. Her survival mode makes her quick to lash out and express anger. But later she calms down and sees a different way.

Francesca even asks Michaela to host a Scottish way of remembering the dead, and the family gathers to laugh, dance, enjoy, and remember the man John was. This loss leads her on a path with no light. Her endgame in the books is Michael Stirling, who is gender-swapped into Michaela Sterling.

