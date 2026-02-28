Ever since the Bridgerton series debuted on Netflix, it has captivated audiences with its dreamy romance, glamorous Regency-era setting, and unforgettable characters. While the show is known for its strong female leads in every season, it has also introduced fans to a handful of charming male characters who have become internet heartthrobs. From brooding dukes to devout husbands, these men added several swoon-worthy moments in the series.

1. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) – Season 2

The handsome character of Anthony Bridgerton was introduced in the second season of the show. The character’s storyline is considered one of the most romantic arcs of the show. Actor Jonathan Bailey plays the role of a responsible Viscount of his family’s legacy. Initially, he is shown as rigid, stubborn, and uninterested in marriage. However, his fiery enemies-to-lovers relationship with Kate Sharma gradually showcases a deeply passionate and vulnerable side of the character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜ 𝓐𝓷𝓽𝓱𝓸𝓷𝔂 𝓑𝓻𝓲𝓭𝓰𝓮𝓻𝓽𝓸𝓷 ⚜ (@anthonybridgerton_)

2. Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) – Season 1

The role of the dashing Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, was played by Regé-Jean Page. Basset was the male lead who started the massive global Bridgerton obsession. His intense gaze, brooding personality, and remarkable chemistry with Daphne Bridgerton helped him dominate the first season of the show. As a mysterious duke, he quickly became the definition of swoon-worthy masculinity for the fans. From his iconic spoon-licking scene to overcoming his childhood traumas and learning to accept love, the character remains one of the most memorable male leads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regé-Jean Page Brasil (@regejeanpagebr)

3. Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) – Season 3

Colin Bridgerton’s storyline is introduced in the third season of the series, as he wins the audience with his heartfelt friends-to-lovers romance. Played by Luke Newton, the character was revealed to be a naïve traveler searching for his life’s purpose. His evolving relationship with Penelope Featherington, which makes him a supportive, deeply affectionate partner, became the emotional core of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ⚜️ 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒊𝒏 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒅𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒐𝒏 ⚜️ (@colin.bridgerton)

4. Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) – Season 4

Benedict Bridgerton’s character was played by the charming English actor Luke Thompson. The character’s relationship arc began in the fourth season of the show, where he was introduced as an artistic, free-spirited brother of the Bridgerton family. The character brings creativity and humor to the plot, and his bohemian perspective on the rigid rules of high society makes him one of the show’s most intriguing characters. His chemistry with Sophie Baek and their Cinderella retelling romantic plot have left fans wanting more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Thompson & Yerin Ha Brasil (@lukerinbrasil)

5. Will Mondrich (Martins Imhangbe) – Recurring

Though Martin Imhangbe’s character Will Mondrich is not the headline of any season, he has quietly become one of the most admired men in the series. He was originally introduced as a boxer and later a successful club owner; his character stands out for his integrity and loyalty. He is often referred to as the ‘green flag’ husband for his devotion to family. His grounded personality adds warmth and realism to the show’s dramatic social world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridgerton romance Happy Place 🌷 🐝 (@bridgerton_romance_happy_place)

Apart from the intriguing plotline and engaging visuals, one of the biggest reasons behind Bridgerton’s success is its iconic male leads. From Anthony’s fiery passion to Colin’s heartfelt devotion, each character offers a different version of the picture-perfect Regency era. As the series continues to expand, fans can look forward to even more romantic and swoonworthy leads in future seasons.

Bridgerton season 4 is presently streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 Ending Explained: How Did Benedict & Sophie’s Forbidden Cinderella Story End?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News